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Pete Hegseth Is Getting Roasted Over His Hilariously Awkward Attempt To Do A Grapevine Workout With Navy Sailors

Screenshots of Pete Hegseth attempting a grapevine workout with Navy members
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is getting dragged hard on social media after video of his attempt at doing a grapevine workout with U.S. Navy sailors went viral.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was dragged hard on social media after video footage of his attempt at doing a grapevine workout with U.S. Navy soldiers in Singapore went viral online.

Hegseth was in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, a top regional defense forum. While there, he insisted the American military is not "turning our backs" on Asia while fulfilling "global obligations" such as the Iran war.

And when not reassuring Asian allies—while taking the opportunity to criticize New Zealand and repeat the Trump administration's grievances with European NATO allies—he took the time to do drills with the crew of the USS Boxer.

And at one point, Hegseth—who wore a "THIS IS WAR" T-shirt throughout the exercises—did a grapevine workout... or tried to, in any event.

For those who don't know, a grapevine workout is a coordination drill where you have to move sideways, crossing one foot alternatively in front of and behind the other.

The footage shows Hegseth didn't exactly do the best job at it.

You can watch what he did in the video below.

The mockery was swift.



A longer video showing more of the workout he participated also didn't fare well online.


It's funny to see Hegseth do so badly at this considering he thinks he's such a hot shot with the military at his disposal—he previously, in reference to the Iran war, said that "the only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they’re going to live.”

He also previously said his move to refer to the Department of Defense as the "Department of War" is important because the country has lost its "warrior ethos" and that the country's founders "wanted an empowered military—the handcuffs were taken off—to fight to win, and then bring those troops home."

Despite criticism of his own physical condition, Hegseth has encouraged service members to watch or read a speech he delivered last month at Quantico, Virginia, in which he declared the end of what he called a “woke” military, criticized “fat generals,” and said female troops should be held to the same physical fitness standards as men.

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