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Pete Hegseth Blasted After Using D-Day Remembrance Speech To Gripe About Immigrants In Europe

Pete Hegseth
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

During his speech in France marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth slipped in some criticism of immigrants coming to Europe—and was swiftly condemned.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after using a D-Day remembrance speech to complain about immigrants coming to Europe.

The D-Day operation on June 6, 1944, united the land, air, and sea forces of the Allied armies in what became the largest amphibious invasion in military history. Codenamed Operation OVERLORD, this massive endeavor landed five naval assault divisions on the beaches of Normandy.

The Allied invasion of France on D-Day signified the beginning of the end for the Nazi regime and holds a significant place in the collective memory of Western democracies. The day's significance is all the more profound given the ongoing war in Ukraine, the first full-scale war on the European continent since the end of World War II.

Hegseth has previously used his position to promote conspiracy theories linked to the Great Replacement and accused Pentagon leaders of going too far in their attempts to confront extremism within the ranks, blasting initiatives aimed at identifying and removing service members labeled as white supremacists or violent extremists.

At an event marking the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, Hegseth invoked the Allied campaign against Nazi Germany as he argued that modern migration poses a challenge to Europe:

"In the years since these beaches, much of the West, in some places, in some quarters, and in some capitals grew comfortable. We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being, it is bought with purpose, with honor, and with strength."
"The men who landed on these beaches knew this. The question we ask ourselves is do we? It's past time we remember what they knew. Their legacy demands far more than quiet reflection; it requires our active vigilance."
"Sadly, today different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain and Italy and Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not.”
"The men who fought and died here restored freedom to Europe. That freedom must be maintained by this generation of leaders and war fighters or what they fought for was merely temporary."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many have condemned Hegseth's remarks.


Hegseth's emphasis on migration reflected a broader theme among senior Trump administration officials, who have frequently portrayed immigration as a major threat to Europe.

Just hours before Hegseth's remarks, Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the issue on social media, linking immigration to the killing of 18-year-old British student Henry Nowak in the United Kingdom. However, the person convicted of the murder was a British-born Sikh man, who received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years.

Hegseth's visit was also met with opposition from some residents of Langrune-sur-Mer, the French village hosting the D-Day commemoration.

Critics argued that the Pentagon chief's views were incompatible with the democratic values the ceremony was meant to honor. Sylvie Lamy Thepaut, a member of the local civic group Langrune en commun, said residents objected to Hegseth because of what they viewed as his militaristic positions and disregard for democratic principles.

In a statement posted online, the association called for his invitation to be withdrawn, citing what it described as anti-European rhetoric, bellicose remarks, and expressions of American superiority. The group argued that welcoming Hegseth would be inconsistent with honoring the Allied soldiers who died fighting for democracy during World War II.

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