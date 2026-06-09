Simone Biles Reveals Scary Near-Death Experience: 'Almost Dying Wasn't On My Bingo Card'

It's June of 2026, so most of us who are keeping track have some pretty wild entries and guesses on our 2026 Bingo cards.

But Simone Biles having a near-death experience was certainly not on any of our Bingo cards, and it certainly wasn't on hers.

But the seven-time Olympic gold medalist is now resting at home in bed with her heart rate on the higher end of the scale after what Biles is describing as a "near-death experience" and "the scariest moment of her life."

The former gymnast shared a few fairly vague stories on her Instagram, providing just enough information to let people know that she's being cared for and expects to feel better soon.

In the first Story, Biles revealed a portion of her forearm, covered in medical bracelets, stating:

"I'm not one to normally share things like this, because I value privacy in today's age."

"But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week."

"This is one of, if not the, scariest experiences of my life. especially since Jonathan [Owens, Biles' husband] was in Indy for practices."

"I've been in bed resting this week."

"I'll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited, & or sent flowers. loooovveeee y'all."

@simonebiles/Instagram

In her second Story, Biles revealed that she was indeed resting, showing a shot of her bedroom and beloved pets. On the screen, she also displayed a measurement of her heart rate, clocked at 126 BPM.

Biles simply captioned it:

"I'll be here."

@simonebiles/Instagram

Biles' first Story was shared to the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, where Redditors weren't clear about the purpose of such a vague post.

"Glad she’s okay now, but why do we have to have teasers for everything, including updates about one’s health, prefaced with valuing privacy?" - picodepui

"Vagueposting... Sigh." - amomymous23

"I love Simone Biles as a gymnastics fan, but this was engagement baiting, I swear, LOL." - greypusheencat

"Seriously, why do people do this on social media? LOL." - ashjaxxx

u/queefersutherland1/Reddit

"I find posts like this more annoying than helpful, but my assumption is that someone saw her and she wanted to get ahead of things before someone starts rumors online..." - Oldschoolgroovinchic

"I used to be a personal assistant to a couple of different celebs in LA. Usually if paparazzi see a celeb go into a hospital, they’ll try to pump some bulls**t story out first. Most celebs tend to run their IG themselves most of the time, so they’ll try to put out a disclaimer memo before they spread misinformation."

"She prob doesn’t have the time to explain it all now, but she’s also not known as an attention seeker, so in my opinion and past work experience, she’s just beating paparazzi or gossips to the chase." - burnerbotzz

But fans on X were supportive of Biles' return to health.

























It remains unclear why Biles had to go to the hospital, but her having multiple medical bands and a heart rate on the higher end, for someone who's known to be so fit, feels like a cause for concern.

Hopefully, what she'll tell the public will prove to be just a sign of increased stress or a temporary dip in her health, rather than a larger issue.