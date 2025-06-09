Simone Biles Rips 'Truly Sick' Riley Gaines As 'Sore Loser' For Going After Trans Athletes

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles criticized former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines for regularly attacking the transgender community for participating in sports instead of promoting inclusivity, calling her "truly sick."
Biles spoke out after Gaines mocked a recent victory by a Minnesota high school softball team—one that has become a focus of conservative media attention in recent days due to the reported inclusion of a transgender girl on the roster.
Gaines, responding to the story, wrote:
"Comments off lol To be expected when your star player is a boy."
Gaines' post attracted Biles' attention, prompting Biles to respond:
"You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports."
"Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"
Biles' remarks about Gaines being a "sore loser" refer to the fact that Gaines has consistently opposed the rights of transgender athletes since her fifth-place tie with transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas in the women's 200m freestyle final at the National Collegiate Athletics Association championships.
After Biles said Gaines should "bully someone your own size," Gaines replied:
"This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet. Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams?"
"Didn’t have that on my bingo card. Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028."
Gaines has pushed for transgender women to be excluded from all sports, even defending her stance against allowing transgender women to compete in women's chess tournaments.
Gaines, who now hosts the Gaines for Girls podcast and regularly appears on Fox News, has yet to make a proper name for herself as an athlete.
Meanwhile, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, with 11 medals—including seven golds. She has also earned dozens of world championship medals, and several complex gymnastic skills now bear her name.