'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Simone Biles Rips 'Truly Sick' Riley Gaines As 'Sore Loser' For Going After Trans Athletes

Simone Biles; Riley Gaines
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast called out former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines for going after the trans community instead of trying to find a way to "make sports inclusive."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 09, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles criticized former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines for regularly attacking the transgender community for participating in sports instead of promoting inclusivity, calling her "truly sick."

Biles spoke out after Gaines mocked a recent victory by a Minnesota high school softball team—one that has become a focus of conservative media attention in recent days due to the reported inclusion of a transgender girl on the roster.

Gaines, responding to the story, wrote:

"Comments off lol To be expected when your star player is a boy."

You can see her post below.

Gaines' post attracted Biles' attention, prompting Biles to respond:

"You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports."
"Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

You can see her post below.

Biles' remarks about Gaines being a "sore loser" refer to the fact that Gaines has consistently opposed the rights of transgender athletes since her fifth-place tie with transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas in the women's 200m freestyle final at the National Collegiate Athletics Association championships.

After Biles said Gaines should "bully someone your own size," Gaines replied:

"This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet. Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams?"
"Didn’t have that on my bingo card. Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028."

You can see her post below.

Many have called out Gaines' hateful comments.


Gaines has pushed for transgender women to be excluded from all sports, even defending her stance against allowing transgender women to compete in women's chess tournaments.

Gaines, who now hosts the Gaines for Girls podcast and regularly appears on Fox News, has yet to make a proper name for herself as an athlete.

Meanwhile, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, with 11 medals—including seven golds. She has also earned dozens of world championship medals, and several complex gymnastic skills now bear her name.

​Tom Felton; JK Rowling
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political News

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

Finneas
Political News

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

