Actor Jenny Mollen Is Weirding People All The Way Out With Her Viral Essay On Being A 'Boy Mom' To Her And Jason Biggs' Sons

If you've been on social media in recent years you've surely heard discourse about so-called "boy moms," the weird, obsessive, boundary-challenged moms whose entire existences center around their sons.

You know, they're the young mom version of the meddling mother-in-law who ruins her sons' wives' lives.

Well! Actor Jenny Mollen, the estranged wife of American Pie star Jason Biggs, has taken the whole boy mom thing to a whole new level in a recent Substack essay about her sons that has the internet legit disturbed.

The title is bad enough: "Please. Stay. I want you. I need you. Oh, God," a reference to a Benson Boone song. But in an essay about your children? It's struck many as pretty strange.

As one X user put it, "there's boy moms and then there's [Mollen]."

Mollen, best known for time on the Buffy The Vampire Slayer spin-off series Angel starring David Boreanaz, has two sons with Biggs, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8.

Biggs and Mollen announced their separation on May 14. Days before, on May 10, Mollen's essay dropped, leading many online to speculate whether there is a link between the two.

Regardless, the essay is downright weird, as was the Instagram post Mollen made on May 25, which featured photos of her and her sons that seemed to many viewers to depict positions similar to making out.

Even without the weird photos and questionable timing, the essay is downright bizarre on its own merits.

Take it's opening sentence for example:

“Call me old-fashioned, but I only want my sons to marry women with dead mothers.”

Oh... kay... This, Mollen believes, is the only way you can actually stay close to your sons once they're in relationships of their own.

Weirder still, she used her own experience with Biggs' mother as an example of how this goes.

Describing Biggs' mother's reaction to her engagement to Biggs, she writes:

“I was eating her son, straight out of the fridge, without even asking for a plate.”

Uh... okay. Sure. And then there's the part where she calls her sons "the most emotionally high-maintenance men I’ve ever dated."

And then there's this passage, about her 12-year-old's crush on a girl his age:

"...she was twelve, but I could already tell my brand of toxic... I complained to Jason that I wanted to intervene before he got hurt and that she wasn’t even hotter than me."

Ma'am, sincerely: Are you okay?

As you might guess, the internet's answer to that question is an emphatic "no." On X, people were downright disturbed.





The backlash was even stronger on Reddit, where people were very outspoken about how inappropriate they feel the essay is.

"What the fu*k is wrong with this woman Jesus" —u/kandocalrissian

"I miss yesterday when I didn’t know this lady existed" —u/bimbosoupqueen

"Why does she think she is DATING her sons???" —u/exotic_dust_3644

"The way she literally says she’s dating them?!?!?!!!???!!!??!! I’m deeply disturbed." —u/wildflowerstargazer

On Facebook, several people pointed out how differently this would probably be going if a father spoke about his daughters this way.

As of now, Mollen has left the post up on Substack despite the backlash.