Influencer Reveals How 'Narcissist Mom' Upstaged Her Gender Reveal With A 'Prank'—And Yikes

As heartbreaking as it is to think about, children of a narcissistic parent will experience their first hater from an incredibly young age, coming in the form of the person who's meant to raise them and love them unconditionally.
In these situations, narcissistic parents will always blame their children for their shortcomings while taking all the credit for their successes—and jealousy and stealing the spotlight run rampant in these households, especially as the child grows and becomes more independent.
And while she hasn't been formally diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, some were sure that TikToker and Instagram model Gianna Wulf's mom had a raging case of it.
Wulf is currently pregnant, and for her gender reveal party, she selected her mom to organize the reveal. While she did plan it, the reveal was not what anyone would have expected.
Rather, Wulf and her husband appeared side by side, each holding a cannon. They planned to count down from ten, and when they reached one, they would both pop their cannons, releasing either blue or pink confetti.
But while they were preparing, Wulf's mother ran to the front and stepped up on a ledge, so she was standing higher than everyone else. She was wearing simple jeans and a black t-shirt that read, "Keeper of the Gender."
The countdown happened, and the couple popped their cannons. Wulf's husband's cannon shot blue confetti, while hers shot pink. In most reveals, this would mean that they were having twins, but it was actually a red herring, meant to keep everyone confused.
Wulf's mother then caught everyone's attention and held up a black balloon and popped it, revealing pink confetti and that they were having a girl.
@gianna.wulff
For everyone who thinks this was staged here’s the behind the scenes 🤣 I put too much trust into the fact that “she had something planned”
While she was disappointed by how her mother planned the reveal, Wulf was too excited about having a daughter to bring the issue up at the time.
But fellow TikTokers were not shy about voicing their concerns and disgust.
In light of all of the backlash, Wulf sat side-by-side with her mother in her car to address the concerns.
In short, Wulf's mother does not view herself as a narcissist, but she also does not think her daughter has boundaries, and since she got to organize the reveal, she felt she should get to do things the way she wanted.
Wulf's mother also admitted to feeling a certain amount of power as the "Keeper of the Gender" and being able to tease everyone with the surprise of the reveal.
Fellow TikTokers were not convinced by the video; if anything, they were more confident than ever about their online diagnosis.
Since the original prank videos came out, and now since the follow-up video, many videos have come up on TikTok discussing the issues surrounding the stealing of the reveal from the couple, including a viral parody by Madison Humphrey.
#fyp #couplescomedy #comedy
Though it might not be kind to "armchair diagnose" someone we've never met, it's alarming that such an important moment in the couple's life was commandeered for the sake of a prank, and seemingly to put attention back on the grandmother-to-be instead.
Since even the grandmother admitted that her daughter had not set boundaries with her, it's probably time to set some before the baby is born.