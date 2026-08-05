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Former Disney Star Apologizes After He's Dropped From 'Hadestown' On Broadway Over Resurfaced Anti-Trans Comments

Geno Segers
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Former Disney star Geno Segers has apologized in a post on Instagram after he was dropped from playing Hades in the Broadway musical Hadestown following fan outrage over several anti-trans comments he's made on social media.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 05, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Broadway actor Geno Segers is in hot water after anti-trans social media comments resurfaced online.

Segers, a former Disney star, was set to join the cast of the Broadway hit Hadestown as the titular Hades when the fan outrage erupted after the announcement.

Now, he's been dropped from the cast amid videos he posted criticizing trans women in sports and the use of pronouns.

In others, like the one below, he compared trans people asking for their rights to people pretending to be dogs to get a discount on airfare, which is not a thing that even happens, but whatever.

Segers' unearthed posts included videos with titles like "TRANS FAIRNESS?," and "HE… I MEAN SHE BROKE THE RECORD."

When the posts came to light, the producers of Hadestown were quick to issue a statement announcing Segers had been dropped from the forthcoming cast.

It read, in part:

“The producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr Segers will no longer join the Broadway production."

No reason was given for his dismissal. But Amber Iman, who will play Hades' wife Persephone in the upcoming production, shared in an Instagram Story that she was among those who demanded Segers be removed from the cast.

Along with a screenshot of a news headline about Segers' dismissal, she wrote:

"I wasn’t posting, But I was not quiet."

“Sometimes you gotta get off social media and demand answers. Cuz I’ll be damned if my ‘husband’ is a clown and we’re not at the circus. ONWARD.”

Amid the uproar, Segers took to Instagram to issue an apology to his colleagues and "all affected communities" hurt by his words.

Segers wrote:

"I wish to extend my most sincere apologies to everyone impacted by my words."
"While I never intended to inflict harm, I recognize that the impact of my statements is what matters most."

He then vowed to do what he can to make amends.

“I am fully committed to listening, educating myself, and elevating my standards."
"I will work tirelessly to earn the opportunity to make things right.”

As you might guess, however, Segers' apology has not been well received. Many questioned why he posted the videos in the first place if not to intentionally "inflict harm."

Others were angry that Hadestown ever cast him in the first place. And there was, quite reasonably, a lot of head-shaking about just how bizarre the comments Segers made were.


And as much anger as there was for Segers, there was just as much applause for Iman's hilariously blunt takedown of her former colleague.



Imagine hating a group of people—who have no impact on your life whatsoever—so much that you're willing to sacrifice your career for it. Interesting choice, Mr. Segers. We wish you luck with whatever future this brings you.

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