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Marco Rubio Was Spotted DJing A Family Member's Wedding—And Here Come The Memes

Marco Rubio
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was filmed DJing for a family wedding over the weekend, and it sparked a meme battle on social media.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio was filmed DJing for a family wedding over the weekend, sparking a meme battle on social media and a host of other reactions.

Video shared to X by deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino on Saturday showed Rubio moonlighting as a wedding DJ, standing behind the decks with headphones pressed to his ears as he spoke and gestured to another man beside him.

As guests danced in front of the booth, the camera briefly panned across the crowd before returning for the beat drop, catching Rubio raising his right hand in the air in sync with the music.

Scavino commented:

"Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding… Let’s goooooo!!!"

You can see his post and the video of Rubio DJing below.

It was pretty much a given that people would have thoughts about Rubio's latest "role" considering his expanding list of responsibilities while working in the Trump administration.

Rubio has been jokingly referred to as the "Secretary of Everything" because he's not just Secretary of State—he's also served as the nation's chief archivist, national security adviser, and acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in large part because of the administration's slash-and-burn approach to gutting the federal government apparatus.

Rubio's latest role prompted many to joke about his new "position" serving up sweet tunes in the White House.

Here he is "becoming the official White House DJ," according to one social media user.


Marco Rubio as "White House DJ" meme @KristinaWong/X

Another had a similar reaction.


Marco Rubio as "White House DJ" meme @NotOpCue/X

Another described him as "DJ Golden Tempo."


Marco Rubio as "DJ Golden Tempo" meme @puss_q/X

One other person said Rubio "drops the sickest beats in the Oval Office."


Marco Rubio as "White House DJ" meme @TaylorTracie76/X

He's "on the 1s and 2s," per one social media user:

Marco Rubio as "White House DJ" meme @TheRicanMemes/X


And other reactions were priceless.


While we're laughing at this, it's probably not the best look for Scavino to post a video of the nation's leading diplomat partying it up while another war in the Middle East rages on.

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