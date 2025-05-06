Germany Claps Back After Marco Rubio Criticizes Them For Surveilling Far-Right Party

On Friday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Secretary of State—and acting National Security Adviser—decided to criticize an ally for their handling of their own national security.
After learning Germany took action to protect against right-wing extremists, Rubio took to social media to attack their efforts and tell them what they should do while praising a White supremacist, neo-Nazi organization.
He posted:
"Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise."
"What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies that the AfD opposes."
"Germany should reverse course."
Alternative für Deutschland (AfD)—Alternative for Germany in English—is a far-right political party in Germany. They oppose immigration and citizenship for those not "ethnically" German—a.k.a. Aryan. Their antisemitic, White supremacist, and Christian nationalist rhetoric matches the things spouted by similar groups in the United States that have allied themselves with Trump's MAGA movement.
Unwilling to take advice from an administration that supports and pardons domestic terrorists, the German Foreign Office responded to Rubio's post.
They wrote:
"This is democracy. This decision is the result of a thorough & independent investigation to protect our Constitution & the rule of law."
"It is independent courts that will have the final say. We have learnt from our history that rightwing extremism needs to be stopped."
The Trump administration has publicly embraced and promoted the AfD, including holding meetings between AfD leadership and Vice President JD Vance and by Elon Musk appearing virtually at their national convention.
People called out the Trump administration's audacity.
This latest exchange has pundits wondering what allies the United States still has.