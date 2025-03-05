Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

German Carnival Float Roasts Trump And His Allies With Massive NSFW 'MAGA' Testicles

Carnival float of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin naked in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

A float taking part in an annual parade in Düsseldorf, Germany, took aim at Trump, Putin, and Xi by giving them massive testicles with slogans about making all of their individual countries "great again."

Koh Mochizuki
Mar 05, 2025
Republican President Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked in the form of effigies on several carnival floats parading down the streets of Düsseldorf and Cologne, Germany, on Shrove Monday.

The annual carnival, also known as Rose Monday, takes place in the Rhineland region in Germany. It is their version of Mardi Gras, and the highlight of the event is its satirical and graphic depictions of major political figures.

Germany didn't hold back in criticizing Trump and his extreme agendas.

This year, a carnival float featured a giant, naked effigy grossly resembling Trump with his 2016 campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" emblazoned on his oversized testicles.

The likeness of the first impeached U.S. President to return to office and the first convicted felon to serve as President was flanked by equal-sized effigies of China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Each dictator sculpture had their respective countries swapped out in the phrases etched on their drooping, hairy cojones.

German carnival float of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir PutinHesham Elsherif/Getty Images

It wasn't the only float traveling down the western city of Cologne that skewered Trump and his controversial policies.

A separate float depicted Trump's anti-environmentalist views, and another showed Trump and Putin joining forces to crush Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a "Hitler-Stalin-Pact 2.0" pact, referencing the 1939 agreement that led to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union's invasion of Poland.


One float also featured an effigy of Elon Musk appearing as an infantilized Napoleon Bonaparte, soiling his diaper featuring the letters AfD, an acronym for Alternative for Germany.

Musk came to support the party, which is suspected to be a far-right extremist group, ahead of Germany's parliamentary elections on February 23.

Here's a clip showing scenes from the explicit portrayals of corrupt figures.

More images were shared.

The internet gave them all a thumbs up.







This wasn't Germany's first attempt at roasting Trump with obscene effigies at a carnival.

Here's one of Trump screwing with our liberty.

And this image, taken from last year, featured a float with Trump stabbing Ukraine in the back.

There were several more indicating the world hasn't changed its views on Trump.


Jacques Tilly, a float builder in Dusseldorf, explained that the impetus for the wild depictions of the U.S. President is "due to his madness, we...can hardly keep up with it."

The whole world feels the same.

