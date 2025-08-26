Viral Photo Of Benson Boone's Tour Stage Sparks Hilariously NSFW Comparison

You know what? We've all been there. Something important has come our way, and we've worked really, really hard to put everything together perfectly, only for something to go horribly, embarrassingly wrong.
Like designing a stage that's shaped like a penis and testicles. (Blush!)
At least that's what happened to viral sensation Benson Boone, who's been loudly and proudly talking about his upcoming American Heart World Tour, complete with 50 stops across America and Europe, with nearly all of the tour dates sold out almost immediately.
Twitter (X) account Buzzing Pop teased a photo of Boone's upcoming stage for the tour, which shows an elaborate walkout pier, with stages on the left and right. The walkout ends in a large heart shape, at least when you're standing where Boone and any backups on the stage will be standing.
To make the design more confusing, the letters "BB," standing for "Benson Boone," are facing the audience right-side-up on the upside-down-to-the-audience heart.
But to the audience, the upside-down heart looks like a ball sack with a very long extension pointing to the back of the stage. The "BB" sitting the way that it does only encourages this perspective.
You can see the post here:
Viewers were quick to share their observations, and they were not shy about it.
The stage production was likely intended to resemble a heart shape with a walkway that allowed Boone to connect with his audience and share the love throughout the performance, not to mention playing on the "American Heart" title.
But this is one of those creative choices that makes you wonder who saw the design and what they were thinking—and if any of them were thinking what we're thinking...why didn't they say anything to the rest of the team?