Skip to content

Jameela Jamil Uncomfortable with Serena's Ads

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Viral Photo Of Benson Boone's Tour Stage Sparks Hilariously NSFW Comparison

Benson Boone
Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage/Getty Images

The stage has been unveiled for Benson Boone's American Heart World Tour—and fans can't help but notice that it looks like a pair of testicles.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 26, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

You know what? We've all been there. Something important has come our way, and we've worked really, really hard to put everything together perfectly, only for something to go horribly, embarrassingly wrong.

Like designing a stage that's shaped like a penis and testicles. (Blush!)

At least that's what happened to viral sensation Benson Boone, who's been loudly and proudly talking about his upcoming American Heart World Tour, complete with 50 stops across America and Europe, with nearly all of the tour dates sold out almost immediately.

Twitter (X) account Buzzing Pop teased a photo of Boone's upcoming stage for the tour, which shows an elaborate walkout pier, with stages on the left and right. The walkout ends in a large heart shape, at least when you're standing where Boone and any backups on the stage will be standing.

To make the design more confusing, the letters "BB," standing for "Benson Boone," are facing the audience right-side-up on the upside-down-to-the-audience heart.

But to the audience, the upside-down heart looks like a ball sack with a very long extension pointing to the back of the stage. The "BB" sitting the way that it does only encourages this perspective.

You can see the post here:

Viewers were quick to share their observations, and they were not shy about it.











The stage production was likely intended to resemble a heart shape with a walkway that allowed Boone to connect with his audience and share the love throughout the performance, not to mention playing on the "American Heart" title.

But this is one of those creative choices that makes you wonder who saw the design and what they were thinking—and if any of them were thinking what we're thinking...why didn't they say anything to the rest of the team?

Latest News

Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Video Of Kamala Warning About Trump Resurfaces After His Latest Threat To Deploy Military

Donald Trump holding World Cup
Political News

Trump Makes Eyeroll-Worthy Request After Getting To Hold 2026 World Cup Trophy—And It's Peak Trump

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud About His Militarization Of U.S. Cities With Remark About 'Dictators'

Nancy Mace
Political News

Nancy Mace Blasted After Falsely Accusing Student With Umbrella Of Being Active School Shooter

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Gavin Newsom; Ron DeSantis
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Newsom Bluntly Fact-Checks DeSantis After He Blames Biden For 'Shortchanging' Florida In Last Census

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News that former President Joe Biden "shortchanged" his state in the 2020 census, California Governor Gavin Newsom bluntly—and awkwardly—fact-checked him.

A few days ago, DeSantis "announced his support for an update to the 2020 Decennial Census, which could potentially yield additional congressional seats for Florida," per an official press release. His announcement was a response to a redistricting effort in California, which itself is a response to GOP-led gerrymandering in Texas backed by President Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Picture of a traditional, American house. It is white with red trim and a green roof.
Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

People Divulge The Common Things That Were Banned At Home While Growing Up

When growing up with our parents, it's all about following the rules.

The House Rules, specifically, their rules!

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Dae Kim at the "Butterfly" New York Premiere held at Regal Union Square on August 05, 2025, in New York.
Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Daniel Day Kim ignites debate on casting

Daniel Dae Kim has spent years quietly—sometimes loudly—dragging Hollywood for the double standards Asian American actors face. The Lost and Hawaii Five-0 alum sat down with PBS’ American Masters and was asked about ethnic-specific casting.

His answer? A masterclass in being gracious while also side-eyeing an entire industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Corenswet auditioning for 'Superman'
@DiscussingFilm/Twitter (X)

David Corenswet's 'Superman' Audition Self-Tape Has The Internet Swooning Hard

With almost every major film release, thanks to social media, there's the immense joy of getting to see audition tapes.

We've seen some incredible tapes of Robert Downey, Jr., auditioning for Tony Stark and Ironman in the previous phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've seen auditions from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: Part One and Wicked: For Good.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jamie Lee Curtis
Don Arnold/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis Has Iconic Response After Fans Are Stunned By Her Busty 'Freakier Friday' Look

Once again proving that she knows her way around a red carpet, and the internet, Jamie Lee Curtis stunned audiences with her appearance at a recent Freakier Friday screening.

The screening, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, invited fans to "Dress like Tess [Coleman]," Curtis' character from the body-swap comedies.

Keep ReadingShow less