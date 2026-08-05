Skip to content

Rosie O'Donnell Shares Brutally Accurate Assessment Of 'Snake Oil Salesman' Trump In Viral Takedown

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rep. Offers Bonkers Reason For Why He Couldn't Have Assaulted His Ex-Wife In Bizarre Video

Screenshot of Max Miller
@MaxMillerOH/X

Republican Rep. Max Miller recently shared a video to defend himself against accusations that he assaulted his ex-wife during a custody exchange, even using his ex's offer to cook him dinner days later as proof.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Ohio Republican Representative Max Miller was criticized for his defense against accusations that he assaulted his ex-wife during a custody exchange, saying he couldn't have abused his former partner because she had offered to cook him dinner days later.

Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, alleged he poured hot water on her, held a gun to her head, and broke their daughter's collarbone. Despite the controversy, Miller has made no indication he’ll drop out of the Ohio House race.

Miller denied the allegations in a video message posted to X:

"My former wife has claimed that during a custody exchange at my home that day, I assaulted her. Here's what actually happened and I have the Ring door[bell] footage to back it up."
"She came to my home in a good mood—and we have text messages to prove it which you'll have—to pick up our daughter early for a friend's birthday party. She was inside my house for several minutes before she left. The video shows her walking out, carrying our daughter, calm, in a good mood, showing no distress whatsoever."
"As they leave, you can hear me say, 'Goodbye, I love you' ... literally telling my ex-wife that I still cared for her. Does that sound like someone who would walk out, who had been violently thrown against a wall, who had been abused? She didn't call the police after that, she didn't call the hospital."
"Do you want to know what she did? She went straight to a child's birthday party."

Miller claimed that he and his ex-wife had an important call about their daughter's medical care and that he "even drove in from Washington for it." He then said she had invited him to cook empanadas and take their child to the playground after the alleged incidents.

He said:

"Six days later she offered to cook me empanadas for dinner, just two days after this alleged incident. The day after that, she invited me and my girlfriend to join her and our daughter at a playground. That day I just went to the playground with my ex-wife to spend time with our daughter."
"A week later, she wrote to me... 'I think it's great you and I are in a friendlier place. She then offered me extra overnights with our daughter. ... Only weeks later did the February 1 assault appear so ask yourself, 'If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later?'"
"Would she have invited me to spend an afternoon on the playground with me and our daughter? Would she have written that we were in a 'friendlier place'? No, she wouldn't have."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Domestic violence is often underreported, and MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski made a valuable point about the "dinner question" Miller posed his viewers:

"Anyone who has worked with domestic violence victims know the answer to this is too often yes."

You can see his response below.

Others have condemned Miller after his bizarre video went viral.



Miller has already filed a defamation lawsuit against Emily Moreno and her attorney and this week, Moreno's lawyer also sought a restraining order against him.

During the livestream, Miller again claimed his ex-wife has "medically diagnosed" mental health conditions and argued that all of the allegations originated with her. He insisted he was not raising her mental health "to embarrass her" or "attack her," adding that he hoped she receives "every bit of care and support that she needs."

Emily Moreno is the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. The senator has called for Miller to resign from Congress in August 2026, stating that he "should not serve in the House of Representatives." He said his son-in-law has put his family through the “seventh level of hell" and that his daughter "lives in constant fear of this man."

Miller has also denied separate allegations made by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham through his attorney. Grisham previously wrote in a memoir that she was physically abused by a partner while working at the White House.

Latest News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Science & Health

Infectious Diseases Expert Bluntly Factchecks RFK Jr. After He Claims Lyme Disease Was Developed In A Lab

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman
Celebrities

Danny DeVito Revealed Why He And Rhea Perlman Haven't Officially Divorced Despite Long Separation—And Fans Are Baffled

Screenshot of Marco Rubio; Screenshot of Marco Rubio from the widely-circulated meme
Funny News

Marco Rubio Finally Addressed That Oft-Memed Photo Of Him Sitting On An Oval Office Couch: 'I Hated That Picture'

Dominique Dillon at the FOX13 Memphis anchor desk.
Trending

Local Fox Anchor In Memphis Has Hilarious Reaction After She's Caught Sleeping Live On Air

More from News/2026-elections

Martha Reeves
@kendallbaker/X

Motown Icon Martha Reeves' National Anthem At Women's Pro Baseball League Debut Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Every artist has a bad performance now and then—even the living legends.

When most people think of a women's baseball league, they think of the film A League Of Their Own. But the new WPBL, or Women's Professional Baseball League, has made that Hollywood legend a new reality.

Keep Reading Show less
Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Announces She's Dropping Out Of West End Musical To Take 'Step Back From Visibility' After Intense Public Scrutiny

Singer and actor Ariana Grande has been working relatively non-stop since she was a teenager, making her stage debut on Broadway in 2008 and her television debut on Nickelodeon in 2010.

In the last 18 years, she's released eight studio albums, starred in two television shows and two TV movies, appeared on and hosted Saturday Night Live four times, starred in four films, and had five concert tours.

Keep Reading Show less
The Chicks; Mitch McConnell
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Chicks Just Cracked A Clever Joke About Mitch McConnell Amid His Ongoing Absence From Congress—And We're Cackling

The Chicks frontwoman Natalie Maines went viral after she made a joke about Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell amid his continuing absence from Congress due to health issues.

The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence in June, prompting an advanced life support response. Last month, his office said his condition was improving.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of John Kennedy; Donald Trump
Meet the Press/NBC; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MAGA Senator Shares Theory For Why Trump Constantly Doubles Down On His Claims While Ignoring The Facts—And It's A Big Yikes

During an appearance on Meet the Press, amid another development in the debacle surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy shared his theory for why President Donald Trump has trouble dropping his conspiracies despite factual evidence to the contrary.

Kennedy's remarks came after the Justice Department conceded that Trump's overhaul of the Reflecting Pool was "hasty and botched" and moved to dismiss the criminal charges against Olympian David Hearn, who had been accused of damaging the site.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
USA Today

RFK Jr. Was Just Asked What The 'Most Exotic' Food He's Ever Eaten Is—And His Answer So On Brand

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had social media users reeling after he declared he doesn't "have a gag reflex" and "will literally eat anything."

Kennedy's interview with USA Today White House correspondent Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy coincided with the launch of his new YouTube program, The Real Food Show. HHS says the series is designed to provide families with accessible nutrition guidance and budget-friendly cooking advice.

Keep Reading Show less