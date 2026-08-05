MAGA Rep. Offers Bonkers Reason For Why He Couldn't Have Assaulted His Ex-Wife In Bizarre Video

Ohio Republican Representative Max Miller was criticized for his defense against accusations that he assaulted his ex-wife during a custody exchange, saying he couldn't have abused his former partner because she had offered to cook him dinner days later.

Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, alleged he poured hot water on her, held a gun to her head, and broke their daughter's collarbone. Despite the controversy, Miller has made no indication he’ll drop out of the Ohio House race.

Miller denied the allegations in a video message posted to X:

"My former wife has claimed that during a custody exchange at my home that day, I assaulted her. Here's what actually happened and I have the Ring door[bell] footage to back it up."

"She came to my home in a good mood—and we have text messages to prove it which you'll have—to pick up our daughter early for a friend's birthday party. She was inside my house for several minutes before she left. The video shows her walking out, carrying our daughter, calm, in a good mood, showing no distress whatsoever."

"As they leave, you can hear me say, 'Goodbye, I love you' ... literally telling my ex-wife that I still cared for her. Does that sound like someone who would walk out, who had been violently thrown against a wall, who had been abused? She didn't call the police after that, she didn't call the hospital."

"Do you want to know what she did? She went straight to a child's birthday party."

Miller claimed that he and his ex-wife had an important call about their daughter's medical care and that he "even drove in from Washington for it." He then said she had invited him to cook empanadas and take their child to the playground after the alleged incidents.

He said:

"Six days later she offered to cook me empanadas for dinner, just two days after this alleged incident. The day after that, she invited me and my girlfriend to join her and our daughter at a playground. That day I just went to the playground with my ex-wife to spend time with our daughter."

"A week later, she wrote to me... 'I think it's great you and I are in a friendlier place. She then offered me extra overnights with our daughter. ... Only weeks later did the February 1 assault appear so ask yourself, 'If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later?'"

"Would she have invited me to spend an afternoon on the playground with me and our daughter? Would she have written that we were in a 'friendlier place'? No, she wouldn't have."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Domestic violence is often underreported, and MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski made a valuable point about the "dinner question" Miller posed his viewers:

"Anyone who has worked with domestic violence victims know the answer to this is too often yes."

You can see his response below.

Others have condemned Miller after his bizarre video went viral.









Miller has already filed a defamation lawsuit against Emily Moreno and her attorney and this week, Moreno's lawyer also sought a restraining order against him.

During the livestream, Miller again claimed his ex-wife has "medically diagnosed" mental health conditions and argued that all of the allegations originated with her. He insisted he was not raising her mental health "to embarrass her" or "attack her," adding that he hoped she receives "every bit of care and support that she needs."

Emily Moreno is the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. The senator has called for Miller to resign from Congress in August 2026, stating that he "should not serve in the House of Representatives." He said his son-in-law has put his family through the “seventh level of hell" and that his daughter "lives in constant fear of this man."

Miller has also denied separate allegations made by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham through his attorney. Grisham previously wrote in a memoir that she was physically abused by a partner while working at the White House.