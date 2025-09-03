MAGA Rep. Dragged After Falling For Obviously AI-Generated Video Of Tim Walz Mocking Trump

West Virginia MAGA Republican Representative Riley Moore was mocked after he flipped out online over an obvious deepfake video of Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz disparaging MAGA's Dear Leader, Republican President Donald Trump.
Moore joins other gullible individuals who have fallen for AI-generated false representations of prominent Democrats. The depictions are so ludicrous, only someone easily fooled would fall for them.
Moore reposted an AI generated video of the 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate dancing on an escalator to the Pussycat Dolls' song "Don’t Cha" while wearing a T-shirt that said "F*CK TRUMP."
Moore captioned the video on X:
"If you were at the mall with your kids and this guy rolled down the escalator, you would call the cops and get him banned."
The X community swiftly corrected Moore's blunder with a context note stating, "This is AI and not a video of Tim Walz."
The original post Moore shared had also been flagged as fake with its own community note, "...this is clearly AI"—which the creator of the video readily admitted and even told outraged MAGA minions as much.
Even Grok corrected Moore.
Moore wasn't the only one in the MAGAsphere who was easily fooled.
But unlike his fellow MAGA members who freaked out about the video...
...Moore occupies a seat in Congress. His inability to distinguish AI from reality drew mockery from the masses.
MAGA Republican Representative Riley Moore is the grandson of former West Virginia Republican Governor and Representative Arch Moore Jr. and the nephew of GOP U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito.
Whether nepotism is the only reason he's in Congress is something West Virginia voters will have to decide when Riley Moore is up for reelection in 2026.