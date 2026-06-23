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MAGA Rep. Slammed After Tearfully Blaming Democrats For Having Trouble Accessing Abortion She Helped Ban In Florida

Screenshot of Kat Cammack
The Tara Palmeri Show

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack is facing backlash after opening up to reporter Tara Palmeri about having trouble accessing abortion for an ectopic pregnancy in Florida after she helped pass a six-week abortion ban in the state—and she even tried to blame "fearmongering" Democrats.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Florida Republican Representative Kat Cammack was widely criticized after opening up to reporter Tara Palmeri about having trouble accessing abortion for an ectopic pregnancy in Florida after she helped pass a six-week abortion ban in the state.

Cammack told the Wall Street Journal that she faced delays in receiving treatment for a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy shortly after Florida's six-week abortion ban took effect in May 2025.

She said she woke up bleeding heavily at five weeks pregnant and sought treatment for the nonviable pregnancy. Rather than undergo surgery, she requested methotrexate, a medication commonly used to treat ectopic pregnancies.

She recalled hospital staff were initially reluctant to administer the drug because they feared violating Florida's newly-enacted abortion restrictions and potentially facing professional or criminal consequences. Although Florida's abortion law explicitly permits treatment for ectopic pregnancies and includes exceptions when a pregnant person's life is at risk, some physicians and patients have reported confusion and delays in care under the statute.

Cammack said she pulled up the state law on her phone for medical staff to review and unsuccessfully attempted to contact the office of Governor Ron DeSantis before ultimately receiving the medication several hours later.

Cammack blamed those delays not on the law itself but on what she described as misleading messaging from abortion-rights advocates that had made healthcare workers fearful of legal repercussions, telling the Journal:

“It was absolute fearmongering at its worst. There will be some comments like, 'Well, thank God we have abortion services,' even though what I went through wasn't an abortion.'"

In a follow-up interview with Palmeri, Cammack said her experience brought her "down a path of understanding... how broken the system is and how politics has really, really endangered a lot of women’s lives in a lot of vulnerable moments."

Palmeri noted that the law's consequences could be far more severe for people without the advantages Cammack had as an educated member of Congress, to which Cammack replied:

"In my case, and I know there are a lot of different circumstances that women have faced on this, the entire time that this went on from the minute I took that pregnancy test to the minute I found myself in the ER, I kept telling my husband, 'What about the women who don't have a doctor? What about the women who don't have a car to get to the ER?'"
"I must have asked that question to him 30 times. As we sat there, and again, this is my experience and I know women have had many different experiences, as I was in the ER, the nurse who was taking care of us was very kind and she said, 'Listen, there's going to be a delay. There's some stuff that admin has to figure out.'"
"I asked what's going on and she said, 'According to the law, if we give you a shot of methotrexate, we are going to be held liable and the doctor is very concerned.' I said, 'One, I'm five weeks [along and] the law says six. And I'm five weeks, there is no heartbeat, this is very clearly a danger to the life of the mother situation.'"
She said, 'I know that," and then she takes her phone and she shows me an advertisement from a group that said any nurse, technician, doctor that had helped any woman who was miscarrying or having an ectopic [pregnancy], they would go to jail."

You can hear what Cammack said in the video below.

Considering the role Cammack played in creating this environment, people aren't too sympathetic.


We aren't keeping our hopes up that Cammack, who is due in August, will actually think next time before she signs on to draconian legislation again.

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