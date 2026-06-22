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Anne Hathaway Just Revealed She's Pregnant Again In Sweet Video—And Fans Are Thrilled For Her

Anne Hathaway
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway shared a video of her baby bump on Instagram on Friday—and fans and fellow celebs shared their excitement.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 22, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Lately, Anne Hathaway's been wowing fans with her sharp good looks during the Devil Wears Prada 2 press run and, of course, in the movie itself, and now she's wowing fans with some very special news.

In a beautifully picturesque room that Jane Austen would love, Hathaway stepped in from stage left, wearing a long, white, flowy outfit with her arms hugging herself.

While smiling at the camera, she lowered her arms to cup her hands under her belly, which was slightly revealed—and also revealed that she was pregnant.

Wordlessly, she smiled at the camera, bit her lower lip in excitement, hugged her stomach, and stepped out of frame again, clearly too excited to stick around.

You can watch the announcement here:

Fans were tickled by how sweet and simple the announcement was.


@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

Others couldn't help but bring back memories of The Devil Wears Prada.

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

And, of course, we have to consider a potential heir to Genovia in the Princess Diaries universe.


@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

@annehathaway/Instagram

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman share an 8-year-old son, Jonathan, and a 4-year-old son, Jack. It will be wonderful to see who they welcome into the family next!

Hathaway is an incredible example of having it all, apparently at any age. She achieved phenomenal success as an actress before marrying and having her two sons, and she's continued to dazzle with her acting career since becoming a mom. There's no doubt that will continue after her third child is born, and long into the future.

At 43, Hathaway is defying the odds of what people have long believed possible regarding age and pregnancy. While genetics and other health factors inevitably play a critical role, Hathaway is an inspiration for those who might have otherwise thought it was too late.

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