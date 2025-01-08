Anne Hathaway's Throwback Joke About Jeremy Strong's Golden Globes Look Is An Instant Classic

Succession star Jeremy Strong made a whimsical fashion statement outfitted in a white turtleneck, mint green velvet suit, and matching bucket hat at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday.
Strong attended the awards ceremony as a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture nominee for his performance as lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.
The award ultimately went to his Succession co-star Kieran Culkin for his role in the buddy comedy drama A Real Pain.
Nevertheless, Strong's hipster aesthetic remained a hot topic on the internet well after the Globes wrapped up another year of doling out accolades for accomplishments in film and TV.
So, where did Strong get his sartorial inspiration for the evening?
Fellow Hollywood star Anne Hathaway was on to something when she posted a comment on social media, playfully suggesting Strong looked through her film repertoire for some fashion guidance.
Hathaway wore a similar style hat, but in gray, for a scene from the 2001 coming-of-age drama The Princess Dairies, where she played Mia Thermopolis, the sole heir to the throne in the kingdom of Genovia.
The 42-year-old Academy Award winner posted juxtaposed images of her wearing the hat in Princess Diaries and Strong at the Globes.
She told Strong:
"Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… "
"Anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!! 💚"
Fans loved Hathaway giving the shout-out.
@annehathaway/Instagram
We think the Princess of Genovia approves.
