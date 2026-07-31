Meghan McCain Speaks Out After Video Of Her Sparks Cruel Comments From Body-Shaming Trolls

When it comes to sensitive subjects, some people make derogatory comments instead of having a hard conversation, either to pivot the focus or to try to feel superior.

In a podcast episode from just over a week ago, "Mamdani's Talent Knows No Limitations," Meghan McCain openly praised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and said plainly that Republicans "would be in trouble" and "should be scared" if the possibility were to ever arise for him to be able to run for President.

President Donald Trump has "joked" that he intends to run for office again, despite already stepping into office for the maximum of two terms.

Some have clocked his interest in bending the rules for his benefit and claimed that others should be able to bend the rules, as well, like President Barack Obama being eligible to run again or Mayor Mamdani being able to disregard the "naturally born citizen" requirement.

Praising Mayor Mamdani and calling him a "generational talent," Meghan McCain said:

"He's a generational talent. He's like President Obama."

"We should all be grateful he can't run for president because he would be a formidable candidate in about 10 years."

"I don't think Republicans are taking this seriously enough."

"I don't think Republicans realize he's really the best messenger [and] one of the most authentic figures I've heard in years."

"I can't believe I'm hyping him up this much, but I think Republicans should be scared."

"If Democrats can somehow find a version of him that is funny and kind and charming... we're going to have a DSA28 candidate, and I think people are going to be into it."

"We're kind of like tornado chasers, and if we tell you a tornado is coming, you better believe a tornado is coming."

You can see a clip of McCain's praise of Mayor Mamdani here:

@citizen.mccain Mayor Mamdani is a once in a generation talent. My fellow Republicans: if don't feel threatened by him, you're gonna have a rude awakening in 2028. #nyc #mamdani

Since it was a political stance, McCain's praise of Mamdani was divisive. However, that's not why the comments section got nasty.

There were, of course, some people who called out McCain for betraying her Republican roots by praising a Democratic Mayor, but most people criticized McCain's political stance by punching below the belt: at her weight and her age.

The comments are hurtful, so here are just a few examples from the video clip going viral on X:









In her next podcast episode, this one called, "Here's why you need to pay attention to the Arizona primary," McCain took a moment toward the end to respond to the trolling comments.

McCain said:

"I am normally an armadillo-skinned person, and there's been a lot of commentary about how 'old and ugly' I am now."

"I don't [look exactly the same], and that's fine. I'm 41 years old. I'm going to age. I'm going to get older."

"I am fatter because I've had three kids."

"I look different because I don’t have professional hair and makeup every day."

"Sometimes, in the morning, it’s more important for me to get my kids ready, to spend time with them and feed my son, than it is for me to get ready, which is why I don’t always have my hair and makeup done to your liking."

"This is the first time people have responded like, 'Oh, Meghan looks a lot older.'"

"I'm going to continue aging. I'm not gonna look the way I looked when I was at 'The View.' I'm not gonna look the way I looked when I was on Fox News."

"I'm not going to look the way I looked when my dad was alive, and I was with him at every single event possible."

"We're all going to have to collectively come together that I'm gonna continue aging, and I'm sorry, I'm not a facelift, injectable person, and I don't have professional makeup... Okay? Thank you."

You can watch the clip here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Some followers applauded McCain for speaking out, and complimented her.

Page Six/Facebook

Page Six/Facebook

Page Six/Facebook

Page Six/Facebook

Page Six/Facebook

Page Six/Facebook

Page Six/Facebook

Not everyone will agree who is a suitable candidate for a presidential run, and that is fine, but it's important to have these tough conversations without being cruel. Turning to cruel commentary only hurts people and doesn't actually accomplish anything that will help society.