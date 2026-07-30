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Viral TikTok Of Farmers Market Worker Allegedly Trying To Pass Off Produce From Grocery Store As Her Own Has Us Questioning Everything

Screenshots from @wife_mama02's TikTok video
@wife_mama02/TikTok

A viral video on TikTok of a worker at a farmers' market emptying containers of store-bought fruit into a container on her stand to pass them off as her own has viewers sounding off.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 30, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Groceries are already expensive enough, and depending on where a person lives, they cannot guarantee the quality of the groceries that they're purchasing and eating. With many recalls going into effect right now, these concerns are especially important for produce.

TikToker Autumn of @wife_mama02 was alarmed when she went to the farmers market, only to catch an employee refilling a basket of blueberries for customers to purchase. The problem was that the employee was emptying out containers of what appeared to be store-bought blueberries into the bin.

The container was one of the large square plastic packages found in grocery stores with a prominent yellow Driscoll's sticker on the lid.

After the employee finished pouring one bin, she stacked the empty bin into a large stack of already-empty containers before grabbing another from a wooden crate with the same Driscoll's branding on the side.

You can watch the video here:

@wife_mama02

#FarmersMarket #virginia #Fruit #Fyp #Viral 🫐 👀 & Yes, I know I spelled “to” incorrectly…

Viewers were furious, thinking about what they're spending their money on.

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@wife_mama02/TikTok

Though Autumn did not approach the employee when she saw this happen, she shared in a follow-up video that she did reach out to the Virginia Farm Market to complain.

She shared screenshots of her message, which read:

"Hello, my family and I are frequent shoppers at Virginia Farm Market, and we have always appreciated supporting a local business that we believed provided fresh, high-quality products."
"That is why we were so surprised and disappointed by what we witnessed during our visit this morning."
"While shopping, we observed an employee publicly transferring Driscoll's brand blueberries from their original retail containers into your store's blue produce containers."
"This immediately raised concern for us, particularly given the importance of food safety, produce traceability, and the recent recalls and bacterial contamination concerns that have affected produce in the past."
"As customers, we shop at your market with the expectation that we are purchasing high-quality, trustworthy food to feed our family."
"Seeing commercially packed fruit being removed from its original labeled packaging and repackaged into store containers was both confusing and disheartening."
"Could you please explain what we witnessed? Specifically, we would appreciate understanding why the blueberries were being repackaged and how your market ensures customers are still able to identify the original source, lot information, and any recall notices should they ever become necessary."
"I'm sure my family is not the only one who noticed this, and I imagine other customers may have similar questions."
"We are reaching out because we genuinely value your market and hope there is a reasonable explanation for what we observed."

You can see the video here:

@wife_mama02

If you’ve seen my original video of what we had witnessed at Virginia Farm Market this morning, I have provided screen shots that I have taken reaching out to them for an explanation. I had tried to email them as well however, the email that was provided online came back as un deliverable so I had reached out to them via their Facebook page. Hopefully, they will respond 🤞🏼🫐 #FarmersMarket #virginia #Fyp #Viral #Fruit

A representative for the Virginia Farm Market soon responded, dismissing her concerns with excuses about containers and weather conditions.

The representative responded:

"Good evening, this is a difficult year for all the markets in the mid-Atlantic. The freezes and drought have made sourcing local produce challenging."
"The berries are shipped from many farms in what are known as 'clam shells.' They are convenient and stack and ship well."
"However, in our open air environment, we repackage in green quart and pint containers 1. for the sizes, since customers want quart and pint, and 2. in the open air market, the clam shells don't allow the fruit to breathe and promotes mold."
"We do not put on our signs that they are 'local.' Rather, we want to offer what our customers want at the highest quality."
"With no local fruit available, we purchase the best we can find. We have purchased from the same farms and suppliers for many years and have built a trust with what we receive."
"If any recalls affect what we receive, they are removed immediately, and we know where it was sourced."
"We hope this helps you understand how these processed work. Again, with no local produce available, we receive the best we can at the highest quality."

You can see their response here:

@wife_mama02

& We have a response… What y’all think?! 🤔 #Farmersmarket #virginia #Fruit #Fyp #Viral 🫐

That explanation did not convince fellow TikTokers.

@wife_mama02/TikTok

@wife_mama02/TikTok

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Anyone with a small amount of agricultural knowledge knows that the amount and quality of the produce depends on the health of the plants from that year, which can seriously be impacted by weather and other environmental conditions.

It's totally understandable that a farm might not be able to provide a specific produce item because of a bad year.

What is not understandable is sourcing the item from somewhere else, making it impossible for customers to know where their food is being grown. Customers who go to farmers markets aren't there for specific produce, necessarily; they're there to support local farms, to build community, and to know the story behind their food.

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