Kaitlan Collins Describes What Trump Is Really Like During Oval Office Press Conferences—And We're Nodding Hard

In fact, he believes Texas is "sliding toward the next Britain or the next Pakistan, complete with mass grooming gangs, officials who look away or cover it up, and leaders who treat Christians, women, and all non-Muslims as second-class citizens."

Schneider wrote, in part:

"I never thought I would watch the Islamic and Marxist threat seize large parts of our great nation. For years we have seen the damage this alliance has done to Europe, and now we are witnessing the same damage unfolding in the blue states."

"What I never fully understood until recently is how deeply this threat is already embedded - and how rapidly it is gaining power - inside red states. The more I look, the clearer it becomes: the most important states are under the heaviest assault. Especially Texas."

"And yet you almost never hear the most powerful leaders in those states speak out against the Islamic part of this deadly alliance. We are watching churches converted in droves. Foreign Islamic holidays - some of them barbaric - are being officially celebrated on American soil."

"Organizations with terror ties receive nonprofit status and political access while most elected officials either pander or look the other way. Our own tax dollars help their madrasas expand."

Schneider argued that Texas leaders have failed to adequately confront what he described as the growing influence of Islamic institutions and practices in the state. He claimed that "abusive training schools," Sharia courts, judges and patrols have been allowed to operate unchecked, asserting that public officials have largely ignored the issue despite repeated warnings from citizens.

He framed the situation as an existential threat to American values, asking whether Americans have forgotten "how Christians are treated under this ideology" and warning that the nation's freedoms are being used to undermine its own communities.

He criticized Texas politicians for not doing enough to address what he views as an expanding threat, saying people across the country frequently ask, "What the heck is happening in Texas?"

He added, criticizing Texas Attorney General turned Senate candidate Ken Paxton, Governor Greg Abbott, and Dan Patrick directly:

"What I find especially alarming is how some state leaders and their proxies are more worried about how this message might affect the next election than about the threat itself. What should concern every Texan is the protective circle around their most powerful elected leaders - Ken Paxton, Greg Abbott, and Dan Patrick."

"That circle will leap into action to shield them and protect the reputations of these men, while doing nothing to protect the average Christian Texan from this danger. You know it is bad when even people in their inner circles are calling me asking for help. One thing I know: the Americans who have supported me all these years are the ones who show up and vote."

"They care deeply about Texas. But they are tired of showing up for political leaders who refuse to show up with the same strength and urgency."

You can see his post below.

In a follow-up, Schneider said "It is time the people around these leaders start demanding more," adding that there is no evidence that "any of these three leaders said they are concerned about the Islamic takeover occurring in their state."

He added:

"This is a warning to every red-state leader and every Republican: your people are exhausted. They do not want to become the next Europe. When we accept immigrants, they must be legal. For now, we should pause immigration until we learn how to properly vet people - because allowing Marxists and Islamic supremacists into our country is exactly what got us into this crisis."

"Whoever we do let in must love this country, want to strengthen it, preserve it, and be willing to lay down their lives for it. They do not want a country that starts to resemble the Middle East or Nigeria, where Christians are not safe and are slaughtered."

"And they certainly do not want to repeat the horrors now unfolding in Europe - churches burned, Christians murdered, priests killed at the altar, girls living under constant threat, and anyone who speaks out silenced, jailed, or fined."

Schneider described himself as a "proud conservative" willing to criticize Republicans whom he believes have failed to act, while arguing that voters also share responsibility. He urged conservatives to remain politically engaged by voting and attending town halls, city council meetings and public events to pressure elected officials into representing their constituents.

He called on conservatives to elect what he described as "real conservatives" and to keep holding them accountable once in office. He also encouraged churches to become more politically active, claiming that "every one of the 330-plus mosques in Texas will be showing up to vote."

Schneider concluded by urging supporters to openly confront what he characterized as "Islamic and Marxist threats," while accusing Republican leaders—including Dan Patrick, Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton—of enabling them. He warned that without stronger action, the United States risks "fall[ing] like Europe."

You can see more of his post below.

People were not impressed with his ramblings.





Schneider has gone on record before to say he is willing to "lose it all" for his MAGA beliefs, and once said he's long past caring about his career and instead cares about "my children and the country they're going to live in." But few people, if any, take him seriously.

That might have something to do with the fact he has wholeheartedly endorsed conspiracies like this one while openly and proudly embracing the MAGA movement, which political scientists, historians, journalists, and policymakers have identified as fascist.

He should probably think before he tweets.