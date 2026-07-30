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Sean Hannity Uses Lindsey Graham Eulogy To Grossly Suck Up To Trump About Graham's Version Of MAGA Heaven In Viral Funeral Clip

Sean Hannity; Lindsey Graham; Donald Trump
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Fox News host Sean Hannity used his eulogy for late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to talk about Heaven looking like Mar-a-Lago, complete with a big ballroom, in a sycophantic nod to President Trump that has people scratching their heads.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 30, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News personality Sean Hannity was widely mocked after using his eulogy for the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to talk about Heaven looking like a lot like Mar-a-Lago in a sycophantic nod to President Donald Trump.

Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.

Hannity evoked Graham and Trump's friendship when he made the following fawning remarks:

“Lindsey, Mr. President, I argue in my mind, probably has a heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago. It may even be a little bigger.”
“He may have a little more gold in the Oval Office in his mansion in heaven. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he added one big beautiful ballroom and an arch somewhere on the property because he would want to obviously duplicate his dearest friend in life: You, Mr. President.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Hannity's remarks appeared to add on to what Trump had said about his relationship with Graham.

Trump had recalled during his own remarks how he and Graham became unlikely friends, joking about the moment he publicly revealed Graham's cellphone number during the heated 2016 Republican primary. Trump said Graham later told him, "I had that number for 20 years," adding that the phone "exploded" after the stunt and calling it "the beginning of friendship in a way."

Trump said that, although he had blown up Graham's phone for a day, "Lindsey had the last laugh" because they went on to become close friends and "Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next 10 years."

People were weirded out by Hannity's display.


The "friendship" that existed between Trump and Graham was not as rosy as either Trump or Hannity painted it.

Graham once infamously stated that “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…. and we will deserve it,” an observation amid the turbulence of the 2016 presidential election that has only come back to bite Graham because he was, if you can believe it, among multiple Republicans who condemned Trump’s ascent at the time.

Graham later made headlines for attempting to raise money for Trump's 2024 campaign just hours after Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury after being linked to a hush-money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf just before the 2016 election.

At the time of his remarks, Graham called the indictment "legal voodoo" and "political persecution." He claimed Democrats are "trying to destroy Donald Trump because they fear him at the ballot box." He also said that if conservatives "believe Donald Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help him and pray for our country, pray for him."

However, the New York Times reported in 2022 that Graham said then-President Joe Biden was the “best person to have” leading the country after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise that the 2020 general election was stolen.

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