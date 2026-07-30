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Photo Of Guy Standing Right Outside Restroom Stall The Entire Time Someone Was Using It Sparks Debate About Bathroom Etiquette

Man in restroom
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A Redditor shared a photo of a man who stood right outside the entire time they were using a bathroom stall—and it sparked a debate about personal space and bathroom etiquette.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 30, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Unfortunately, public restroom experiences can be very hit or miss, particularly when it comes to cleanliness, availability of toilet paper, and long lines.

Even more unfortunately, some people do not respect basic bathroom etiquette, like giving people space.

In the "Mildly Infuriating" subReddit, Redditor nojunkpeter posted a photo of a bathroom stall door with another person's sandals peeking in under the door, because they were standing so close to the stall while the Redditor was trying to use the bathroom.

You can see the photo here:

u/nojunkpeter/Reddit

Some Redditors were disgusted by the other guy's behavior and lack of self-awareness.

"I am convinced the overwhelming majority of our population have zero sense of self-awareness. Who does this sh*t?" - Defiant-Piano-2349

"This kind of behavior is creepy to me. It doesn't matter if you're just waiting for the stall or not with no other intention of standing there. Standing directly outside an occupied bathroom stall will definitely make me assume your intentions are not so innocent."

"Maybe I've just had too many run-ins with creeps and am paranoid, but there is absolutely no reason for someone to be standing that close. That's just weird." - KarrieDarling

"I've had this happen to me a few times in the women's room, and it makes me feel so trapped, like I couldn't leave the stall until they were gone. I'll literally get dressed again and just stand there and wait for them to leave in horror of having an awkward interaction with them or worse."

"One of the times this happened, the person remained there even after other stalls became available. I don't know how long I was stuck in there, but it felt like an eternity. This is definitely harassment and can make the person in the stall feel super unsafe even if that isn't what's intended." - RedditorAutumn

"Bro, my dad is like this! We used to work at the same company, and I had coworkers complain to me about it even. You'd be in the single bathroom taking a sh*t, open the door to leave, and he'd be standing right there... like, right, right there, so close he could've licked the door!"

"I kept telling him to stop doing that, and he'd just be like, 'I was just waiting to go next.' I HATE IT." - TruthBeWanted

"Epitome of stage fright. Epitome of stomped boundaries. Nightmare fuel." - Freddy_Parker

Others joked about how to respond to the guy.

"Play something on your phone that suggests the toilet will be inoperable when you leave."

"Add, 'IT'S GONNA BLOWWWWW' for dramatic effect." - OhWhatATravisty

"Just take even longer." - BlackberryMelodic567

"Time to open an ebook. If staff tell you to hurry up, say he is harassing you." - ClearDrop6820

"Compliment his sandals." - go-space-urself

"I'd simply never leave until he left." - yossaa

Let this be an important reminder that nobody wants to feel creeped out while they're using the bathroom.

So next time, if you're tempted to do this, please take several steps back and give people their privacy.

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