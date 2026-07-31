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MAGA Rep. Dragged After Claiming Fauci Used 'Baby Parts' In COVID Vaccine In Bonkers Interview Clip

Screenshot off John McGuire discussing Anthony Fauci
Newsmax

Republican Rep. John McGuire had eyes rolling after he criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci during an interview on Newsmax for using "human fetus baby parts" in the COVID-19 vaccine instead of MAGA favorite ivermectin.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 31, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Virginia Republican Representative John McGuire sparked criticism after he accused Dr. Anthony Fauci during an interview on Newsmax of using "human fetus baby parts" in the COVID-19 vaccine instead of ivermectin, which is not a proven COVID-19 remedy but has nonetheless been promoted by conspiracy theorists.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has long been the target of conspiracy theories that served to undermine his COVID-19 pandemic response.

Although former President Joe Biden granted him a pardon in early 2025, some Republicans who have pushed for years to pursue legal action against Fauci argued he could still face prosecution for any perjury committed during Wednesday's testimony.

At one point, Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst claimed "NIH-funded coronavirus researcher Dr. Ralph Baric and his colleagues at UNC put parts of livers, thymus and chunks of human fetal lung that they got from aborted, almost five-month-old human babies."

Ernst said researchers "put those parts in their research mice" that they then "disgustingly named them ‘BLT-L’ mice, and wrote they had created a ‘sandwich of aborted body parts in the mice." She claimed these "human aborted parts" amounted to a "BLT sandwich."

Ernst's remarks centered on "humanized mice"—laboratory mice modified with human genes, stem cells, or tissues that scientists use to research diseases including COVID-19. McGuire then expanded on the conspiracy theory when Newsmax host Alex Kraemer questioned whether Fauci would ever "be held accountable."

He said:

“It’s just, it’s crazy. I don’t know if you heard about the ‘BLT sandwich’ using human fetus baby parts in the vaccine when they could have used ivermectin. But maybe they’re helping the big pharma get rich."
"If you were to be convicted for contempt, it'd be up to a $100,000 fine, up to a year in jail, but that's not enough."

McGuire claimed Fauci is "hiding behind a fake autopen pardon," referencing one of President Donald Trump's favorite talking points.

Trump has previously alleged without evidence that Biden’s pardons were signed using an autopen, citing a report that claimed the Biden White House frequently relied on the mechanical device. The report, published by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation, has been used by commentators to fuel claims about Biden’s cognitive decline.

The autopen, a machine designed to replicate signatures, which Trump himself has admitted to using, has long been used by public figures, including U.S. presidents, for signing notes and letters.

You can hear what McGuire said in the video below.

McGuire's ivermectin claim is also incorrect.

MAGA fans have long claimed that ivermectin, a toxic anti-parasitic used to treat parasitic worms, lice, and skin problems mostly in livestock, was shown to be effective against COVID-19.

Ivermectin has not been shown to be effective in preventing or curing COVID-19 infections. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned advised individuals to stop taking it after receiving reports that people had been hospitalized for using the drug.

It's worth noting that Trump curtailed fetal tissue research during his first presidency to align with anti-abortion priorities. However, the experimental antibody cocktail he received after contracting COVID-19 was created using cells originating from human fetal tissue.

Many have condemned McGuire's remarks.




We hope the citizens of Virginia are paying attention and will vote accordingly.

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