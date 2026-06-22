James Van Der Beek's Wife Pays Poignant Tribute To Him On First Father's Day Since His Tragic Death

Late Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away last February, just one month before his 49th birthday, from a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer.

The public followed Van Der Beek's journey as he shared his thoughts on having cancer and the gift it was, teaching him to value the time that he had left, and it made him focus on his family in a way that he hadn't before. His efforts in his final days and months were clearly felt by his family.

His daughter, Emilia, made a touching video in March to mark his 49th birthday, and asked her mother, Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly, to share it on Instagram.

Kimberly explained in the caption:

“Emilia asked me if she could make a video to post today, walked outside, and came back with this.”





And for Father's Day, Kimberly honored his memory on the first Father's Day since his passing.

While sharing a series of lovely photos of her late husband with their children, she wrote on Instagram:

"Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today."

"And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You're a marvel."

You can see the tribute post here:

Fans and fellow celebrities were touched by the tribute.

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

@vanderkimberly/Instagram

Father's Day can be happy, fun, and celebratory for people honoring their fathers and father figures. But for people who have lost their fathers, or have complicated relationship with them, it can be a painful reminder of how that celebration has changed.

Kimberly and Emilia Van Der Beek are doing something beautiful, albeit difficult, by honoring his memory in all the ways they miss him and in all the ways that he's still with them.