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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Trolls Trump With Perfect 'Conspiracy' Joke After Technical Glitch During Speech

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@sarobertson_/X; Aaron Schwartz/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a clever crack aimed at President Trump after his teleprompter cut out mid-speech on Wednesday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had people laughing after he made a clever "conspiracy" joke aimed at President Donald Trump after his teleprompter cut out mid-speech on Wednesday.

Carney was addressing the press and supporters as part of his government's pledge to build more rental homes. A press release announced that "over the next three years, Canada’s new government, in partnership with the City of Toronto, will invest over $2.7 billion to build more than 18 housing projects across Toronto."

But at one point, Carney's teleprompter cut out mid-speech and he had to be quick on his feet.

He said:

“I would now like to inform you that the teleprompter has ceased to function. Unlike a certain world leader, I do not view this as a conspiracy.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Carney was referencing Trump's tantrum at the United Nations last year over a stalled escalator and a teleprompter glitch.

During last year's General Assembly, the escalator Trump was on broke and there was an awkward moment when he and First Lady Melania Trump had to just walk up the stationary stairs after coming to a halt in front of a pool of reporters.

But then he had an unprofessional moment—unsurprisingly—when he was visibly annoyed at a teleprompter that stopped working while he was in the middle of his remarks before the assembly.

Trump glowered and said:

"I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working. I feel very happy to be up here with you, nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble."

The crowd laughed—but Trump did not. In fact, he was so peeved about the whole thing that he decided to complain about the escalator malfunction while claiming that he'd personally "ended seven wars":

"I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal. All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle."
"If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. But she's in great shape, we're both in good shape."
"And then a teleprompter that didn’t work. These are the two things I've got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People immediately got what Carney was putting down.




Well played, Prime Minister.

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