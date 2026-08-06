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TikToker Confronts Stranger Who Allegedly Stopped His Car To Follow Her—And Women Are Nodding Hard

Screenshots from TikToker @user4934997299767's video
@user4934997299767/TikTok

A TikToker filmed as she confronted a strange man who she claimed stopped his car and got out to follow her, and she was having none of it—and it sparked an important discussion about the safety issues women deal with on a daily basis.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 06, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Though skeptics might argue that women can safely walk around and enjoy life without a care in the world, one woman shared a video of how often that isn't true.

Originally posted on TikToker @user4934997299767's account, the woman recorded herself walking outside on a sidewalk in a wide open area, allegedly right after a man had driven past her and noticed her. He'd then made a U-turn and pulled his car over so that he could get out and follow her.

Throughout the video, the woman shouts for the man to leave her alone, stop following her, and go back to his car.

He attempts to tell her that she's overreacting and "crazy" even when she repeatedly points out to him that he turned his car around and pulled over just to walk behind her.

By the end of the video, the man stops walking behind her, but he can be heard continuing to yell at her that she's crazy for how she reacted to his behavior.

You can watch the video here:

@user4934997299767

this man was trying to scare me so i scared him first.

Soon enough, the video caught the attention of the "TikTok Cringe" subReddit, where Redditors viewed this as the example it was: of why women often do not feel safe out in public.

"'You're crazy!' 'Yeah, I am CRAZY!'"

"God, I love this. Like she'll be spraying that pepper spray down your throat while you're on the ground. Sucks she had to deal with this, but that will stop someone dead in their tracks. She's a baddie." - BardicNA

"'Change my life!' She doesn't want to fix your broken a**, weirdo." - r2dditr0x

"Sis did ALL THE RIGHT THINGS. Make a scene. Be loud. Equipped with pepper spray. Took a stand for herself."

"Called the a**hole out. Creeps have the audacity to call women crazy when they don't bend to their whims. F**k these losers. She's a hero." - xoanabk

"She may have stopped herself from becoming the victim of something worse than awkward a** sexual advances by doing this- good on her for standing her ground." - AalphaQ

"I applaud her. She’s a strong person. Good for her for standing up to him and making him a little nervous."

"Men like that should be more scared. Maybe they’d think twice about acting like this. (shaking my head)" - mmorales2270

"Tack on the lack of logic from dude who’s calling her crazy. Why the f**k you want to mess with someone you think is crazy? That’s dipsh*t behavior. I think he's gaslighting her and trying to get her to believe she's crazy for his own nefarious purposes." - jimdotcom413

"She did forget to make him famous by giving us a solid shot of his face but otherwise, no notes." - Sartres_Roommate

"It’s just not fair. She did all the right things and still has to deal with this sh*t. She handled it. But she’s still gonna be pumping adrenaline for hours after."

"Her headphone sitting off her ear upset me so much. Because women can’t ever just get LOST in music and movement when we’re outside, particularly when we’re alone."

"I love her. I’m proud of her. I’m sorry that this happened to her. But I wish she was just able to walk and jam out without a care in the world." - KvellOnWheels

"I’m 28. I grew out of the 'nice' phase when it comes to strange men. I will not hesitate to yell or make a scene and draw attention to myself. I'm not a timid little girl anymore. I’ve been catcalled and harassed by grown men since I was 14." - ButtBread98

"As a people pleaser down to my very deepest core, it’s so hard to internalize this."

"I’ve cut men off mid-sentence and walked away and f**king felt bad about it. And I hate that. I freeze and let conversation go on and on and for what? It’s not safe."

"She’s honestly a role model. This is the energy I need to carry with me when I go for a run on my own." - ZinaSky2

"Don't be nice. Be safe. Women are taught to be polite, nice, and empathetic, but that's also what could easily get us killed."

"I've always said if I have a daughter, I would make sure to teach her that if she ever feels in danger, not to worry about being polite. Do whatever you need to get out of that situation, and never worry about the other person's feelings." - LazyAmbassador2521

Even if the guy had meant well and thought she was pretty and wanted to meet her, he went about it completely the wrong way and basically did everything he could have to scare her.

This is unfortunately a great example of what women often go through when they're alone, and the only way it will stop is if other people stop with their bad behavior.

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