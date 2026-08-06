Skip to content

JD Vance Slammed After Making Fat-Shaming Joke About MAGA Ally In Bizarre Clash Over Burritos

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pete Hegseth Slammed After Military Test Of GPS Jammer Now Suspected Of Contributing To Fatal Medical Plane Crash

Pete Hegseth; fire started by deadly medevac flight crash
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; KTSM 9 NEWS/YouTube

Following the deadly crash of a medevac plane in New Mexico in May that killed four people, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board now shows that the U.S. military was testing a GPS jammer at the time of the crash.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing criticism after a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that military GPS jamming from the White Sands Missile Range was active when a medical evacuation aircraft crashed into a mountain ridge in New Mexico in May, killing all four people aboard.

Investigators said the Beechcraft C-90 air ambulance crashed into the Capitan Mountains near Ruidoso shortly after midnight on May 14 while flying from Roswell to pick up a patient. The accident killed both pilots and two flight nurses and sparked a wildfire that burned tens of thousands of acres before firefighters brought it under control.

The NTSB's report found the crew reported losing GPS navigation shortly after takeoff. Air traffic controllers then asked military officials to temporarily suspend GPS-jamming operations so they could help direct the aircraft. Other commercial and private pilots in the area also reported significant GPS interference that night.

The military exercise had been announced in advance through standard aviation notices warning of potential GPS disruptions within a 240-nautical-mile radius of White Sands Missile Range. Investigators also found discrepancies between the aircraft's recorded GPS altitude and its actual flight path.

The NTSB stressed that its preliminary findings are factual only and do not identify a probable cause. Investigators are continuing to review cockpit data, radar records, and the potential impact of military electronic warfare exercises on civilian aviation safety.

You can see a news report about the new findings below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The findings were published weeks ago but have attracted more attention amid continued criticism over Hegseth's Iran war response and other moves—including the ongoing seizure of alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean—that have killed people and placed the lives of hundreds of millions at risk.

Many have openly condemned him as a result.


Hegseth has not yet responded to criticisms.

Wired reported that although the flight crew had been warned about the military GPS-jamming exercise, experts said there were insufficient safeguards and a lack of air traffic control support to help prevent a potential accident.

GPS interference incidents have risen sharply in recent years, increasing from just four reported cases in 2020 to 50 in 2024, with another 40 recorded in 2025, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Aviation experts said the pilots might have been able to land safely had they relied on ground-based navigation systems or switched to visual flight. White Sands Missile Range, where the GPS jamming originated, is located about 65 kilometers from Ruidoso, where the aircraft was attempting to land after dark.

A more comprehensive evaluation of NTSB's findings is underway.

Latest News

Screenshot of Mark Carney; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Trolls Trump With Perfect 'Conspiracy' Joke After Technical Glitch During Speech

Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd L) and Georgina Rodriguez (L) attend the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards 2024.
Viral Post

Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Pens Classy Response After Unedited Bikini Pics Spark Body-Shaming Comments

Nurse Hadley Vlahos
Trending

TikToker Speaks Out About Just How Difficult It Is To Get A Divorce In Mississippi—And Wow

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump's Bonkers Quip About What He'd Do If He Coached In The WNBA Just Resurfaced—And It's A Doozy

More from Trending

David McIntosh; Zohran Mamdani
@DavidMMcintosh/X; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former GOP Rep. Schooled With Hilarious Food Lesson After Griping About Mamdani's 'Suspiciously Green Bananas'

A former MAGA Republican Representative and co-founder of conservative political groups the Federalist Society and the Club for Growth, David McIntosh of Indiana, is being mocked across social media after sharing a post and video on X calling out New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his produce choices.

Last week, Mayor Mamdani held a press conference to share an update on the five—one for each borough—planned subsidized grocery stores for the city. Explaining the stores would only stock fresh essentials like produce, meat, eggs, and dairy, Mayor Mamdani provided further insight into how the program would work while not cutting into many of the items such as tobacco, beverages, snacks, and prepared foods that local bodegas most rely on for their profits.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Eilish
Savion Washington/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Photos Of Billie Eilish From Her Upcoming Movie Just Dropped—And Fans Barely Recognize Her

The latest film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar is led by Women Talking and Splice director Sarah Polley.

As of March, Billie Eilish was cast in the leading role, Esther Greenwood, who goes through a form of mental burnout and psychosis over the course of the book, with a plot that becomes increasingly unhinged and unreliable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Hit With Reality Check After Giving Himself An 'A+' On The Economy In Delusional Interview

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed in an interview with Fox News that he should be given an "A+" for the current economy after claiming the "costs are all coming down now."

A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging. Americans have spent an additional $59 billion on fuel since Trump launched the war.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family on a beach
SHansche/Getty Images

Redditor Sounds Off After Two Strangers On 'Nearly Empty Beach' Come Over To Block His Family's View

Most of us have had that experience where we park in an empty parking lot, only for someone to park right next to us, or to set up in a mostly empty space or room, only for someone else to sit right next to us.

We can all agree that this behavior is a little weird, because there are so many other options available, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from TikToker @user4934997299767's video
@user4934997299767/TikTok

TikToker Confronts Stranger Who Allegedly Stopped His Car To Follow Her—And Women Are Nodding Hard

Though skeptics might argue that women can safely walk around and enjoy life without a care in the world, one woman shared a video of how often that isn't true.

Originally posted on TikToker @user4934997299767's account, the woman recorded herself walking outside on a sidewalk in a wide open area, allegedly right after a man had driven past her and noticed her. He'd then made a U-turn and pulled his car over so that he could get out and follow her.

Keep ReadingShow less