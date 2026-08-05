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Spanish Soccer Star Clarifies Why He Wore MAGA-Style Hat After Trump Took It As Sign Of Support

Screenshot of Ferran Torres; Donald Trump
CNN; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Spain's World Cup final goal scorer Ferran Torres opened up to CNN's Kaitlan Collins about what his red "Make Spain Great Again" hat really meant after it sparked debate about his true intentions and political leanings.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Ferran Torres, who scored the game-winning goal in Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina in last month's World Cup final, opened up to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins about his decision to sport a red MAGA-style "Make Spain Great Again" hat for the team's victory parade in Madrid.

Torres, who plays for Barcelona, posted photos on Instagram wearing a cap that closely resembles one of President Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hats.

You can see them below.

Right-wing news networks interpreted Torres' hat as a sign of support, as did the White House itself, which said "Everybody wants in on the movement" in a post on X.

Trump himself later described Torres' hat as a "nice tribute" to the MAGA movement:

"He is a great player. He was wearing essentially a 'Make America Great Again' cap, so it was a nice tribute. And I think he meant that very nicely, we appreciate it."

When asked on CNN "where he even [got] that hat from," Torres smiled and said:

“Yeah, it was a funny moment because it was not about politics. Because, honestly, I don’t know about politics. It was just to be able to see Spain again on the top, winning the World Cup, and it was just to have fun with my friends, with my family and nothing about politics, or nothing about, yeah, this.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

But fans are just as divided as ever following Torres' explanation, with some suggesting the hat's message was not a good look regardless of his original intention.


Torres did not elaborate further and the conversation moved on to other topics. However, social media users have continued to draw attention to the fact he is a devout Catholic and has followed social media accounts associated with the Spanish far-right.

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