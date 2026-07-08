Trump Gets Brutally Trolled With Old Mike Pence Posts After U.S. World Cup Defeat

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after Belgium knocked Team USA out of the World Cup after a 4–1 victory, with critics resurrecting jokes about former Vice President Mike Pence refusing to certify the 2020 election results.

The jokes are a response to Trump's role in the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's eligibility. Balogun had received a red card—the most severe penalty a player can receive on the field—against Bosnia and Herzegovina and was initially set to serve an automatic one-match suspension before FIFA overturned the ban.

Trump later disclosed that he had personally asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the decision, arguing that Balogun's absence would have been a "big stain" on the tournament.

Then social media users found a way to bring Pence into the mix.

Pence has long appeared to play both sides, on one hand condemning Trump for pushing the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was fraudulent, while on the other accusing Democrats of not advocating for election integrity. But he has been out of Trump's good graces for years now since his decision to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Pence has pushed back against the suggestion that he could have prevented Biden from assuming the presidency. He has argued that he fulfilled his constitutional duty to uphold the process and did not have the authority to personally elect the president, noting that the Constitution clearly states the role of the vice president in opening and counting the electoral votes.

As Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, then-Vice President Pence was sheltering inside the building with his family, aides, and security detail. During the attack, Trump—who was still posting on Twitter—criticized Pence, writing that he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

The post was reworked to poke fun at Trump's intervention with FIFA and FIFA's decision to overturn Balogun's one-match suspension ahead of the match, especially now that we know the move did little to change the outcome.









Looks like Trump is just going to have to suck up the loss here, too.