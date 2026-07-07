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Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Divides Fans After Posting Photo Of Seemingly White Dress She Wore To Taylor And Travis' Wedding

Tori Evans with TJ Shaw; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
@teetime23/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/iHeartRadio/Getty Images

After Taylor Swift's Eras Tour backup dancer Tori Evans posted photos of the dress she wore to the Swift and Kelce wedding, fans zeroed in on one detail that many found inappropriate: her seemingly white dress.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 07, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot, but despite being the talk of the town, some people are left talking about etiquette—namely, guests not wearing white to a wedding.

There are, of course, some situations where wearing white is appropriate or even expected, but in many cultures, the bride is expected to wear a white gown, and the guests are expected not to wear white or competing light colors, like cream, ivory, pale yellow, and pale pink, which might photograph as white.

Enter Tori Evans, who was Taylor Swift's backup dancer opposite Sydney Moss during Swift's Eras Tour.

While preparing for Swift's big day, Evans was getting ready with her husband, TJ Shaw, and filmed a transitional video of them before and after they got dressed.

Wearing a comfy robe and eye patches, Evans stepped in front of the camera, looking confused for a moment, and then she walked backwards toward Shaw, only to "trip" to the floor. As Shaw caught her and pulled her back up, the video transitioned to him looking sharp in a black tux, and Evans wearing a pink champagne gown with a neck scarf and neon yellow or lime heels.

The problem was that, in the lighting, her dress looked ivory or white.

You can watch the transition video here:

Because of the perceived color of her dress, some Swifties balked at one of her backup dancers trying to overshadow her on her wedding day.

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

The pushback became so severe that Shaw chimed in, pointing out the actual color of the dress.

@teetime23/Instagram

However, Swifties were still not convinced, pointing out that if a dress's color needed to be clarified, it was too close to being bridal.

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

@teetime23/Instagram

This is one of those instances where the dress was probably perfectly lovely, and problems arose only when it was caught on camera. That was concerning to some Swifties, but since Swift herself hasn't voiced any concerns, we can assume that the bride was happy on her special day.

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