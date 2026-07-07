Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Divides Fans After Posting Photo Of Seemingly White Dress She Wore To Taylor And Travis' Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot, but despite being the talk of the town, some people are left talking about etiquette—namely, guests not wearing white to a wedding.

There are, of course, some situations where wearing white is appropriate or even expected, but in many cultures, the bride is expected to wear a white gown, and the guests are expected not to wear white or competing light colors, like cream, ivory, pale yellow, and pale pink, which might photograph as white.

Enter Tori Evans, who was Taylor Swift's backup dancer opposite Sydney Moss during Swift's Eras Tour.

While preparing for Swift's big day, Evans was getting ready with her husband, TJ Shaw, and filmed a transitional video of them before and after they got dressed.

Wearing a comfy robe and eye patches, Evans stepped in front of the camera, looking confused for a moment, and then she walked backwards toward Shaw, only to "trip" to the floor. As Shaw caught her and pulled her back up, the video transitioned to him looking sharp in a black tux, and Evans wearing a pink champagne gown with a neck scarf and neon yellow or lime heels.

The problem was that, in the lighting, her dress looked ivory or white.

You can watch the transition video here:

Because of the perceived color of her dress, some Swifties balked at one of her backup dancers trying to overshadow her on her wedding day.

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The pushback became so severe that Shaw chimed in, pointing out the actual color of the dress.

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However, Swifties were still not convinced, pointing out that if a dress's color needed to be clarified, it was too close to being bridal.

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This is one of those instances where the dress was probably perfectly lovely, and problems arose only when it was caught on camera. That was concerning to some Swifties, but since Swift herself hasn't voiced any concerns, we can assume that the bride was happy on her special day.