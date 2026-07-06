Woman Stunned To Learn She's Locked Inside Doctor's Office After Doctor Never Showed Up And Staff Went Home

We've all been to a doctor's appointment where they were running behind or had notoriously long wait times, but TikToker @eatfigsnotpigs may have just won the record for the longest wait time for an appointment.

The TikToker began recording a video while already in one of the patient appointment rooms, sitting on one of the paper-covered tables, waiting for the doctor to arrive.

She was no stranger to having to wait for a doctor to arrive, but after waiting for a while, she looked at her watch and realized that it was 4:13 PM, and the doctor's office's scheduled closing time throughout the week is 4:00 PM.

The TikToker opened the door to the patient room she was in and peeked into the hallway, greeted with an empty hall and lights turned off. When she called out, "Hello?," there was no answer.

She then navigated her way back through the halls of the office, arriving at the front waiting area and check-in desk. That area was also empty.

The worst part was when she tried the front door of the clinic, she found that it was locked.

The doctors, nurses, and staff had forgotten about her appointment and had gone home for the day without checking all the rooms to make sure they were empty of patients, locking her alone inside.

You can watch the video here:

@eatfigsnotpigs why does this keep happening to me……. #help #doctorsoffice #lockedin #whatdoido

The video caused an absolute uproar on the platform, as some TikTokers panicked on her behalf while others planned out how to make herself comfortable for the night, assuming that she didn't call 911 for help.

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But some pointed out that this was medical negligence on behalf of the medical staff, between locking her in alone, not providing her care, and giving her voluntary access to other patients' records.

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It's unclear what TikToker @eatfigsnotpigs eventually decided to do, as she did not provide an update, but hopefully, she was able to call 911 before her phone died so that she could leave the office without having to spend the night there.

It also might be time to look for another medical provider. If they neglected to check the rooms before leaving and didn't even note that a patient had been placed in that room for a scheduled appointment, there's no telling what else they might overlook.