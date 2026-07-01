Trump Official Ripped After Sharing Bonkers Advice To Americans Traveling For The 4th Of July

But unlike some celebrity children who treat the phrase "nepo baby" like a jump scare, Abrams made it clear she understands exactly where critics are coming from.

She reflected on her career:

"The nepo stuff is obviously in the discourse appropriately. I think about the privilege there, and it's like, I had a safety net, and that allowed me the ability to experiment and to concentrate, and I had the gift of time to dedicate to doing this thing I loved."

Abrams has also spent the past several years building a loyal following through her emotionally vulnerable songwriting and indie-pop sound. After breaking out with her 2020 EP Minor, she went on to earn Grammy nominations and establish herself as one of pop's fastest-rising stars.

Still, she acknowledged that financial security gave her room to pursue music without many of the pressures that can derail creative careers before they begin.

Abrams emphasized the impact of that financial stability:

"I wasn't growing up afraid financially, and that's the biggest deal…"

Beyond money, Abrams explained that growing up around the entertainment industry gave her a head start in understanding how the business works. The language, expectations, and realities of a creative career were already familiar long before she began releasing music of her own.

She explained why the internet's jokes don't bother her:

"The specific household that I was born into, there is just this vocabulary that I'm so lucky to grow up with. So like, when I see people pointing that out, it's like, I get it, hard-core. The jokes and things, I understand the tone of the Internet."

Of course, having connections can open doors, but it can't force people to stream your music. Since releasing her debut single, "Mean It," in 2019, Abrams has steadily expanded her audience and become one of the most recognizable names in modern pop.

Her visibility reached another level when she joined Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as an opening act. She later collaborated with Swift on "Us" and continued working closely with producer Aaron Dessner. By adding a high-profile relationship with Chanel, Abrams has become a familiar face across music, fashion, and social media.

You can view the candid interview clip below:

As expected, Abrams' comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her honesty while others argued that self-awareness doesn't erase privilege.

Here's how the conversation unfolded online:

u/NBAFAN9000/Reddit

u/swingswamp/Reddit

u/pathologicfaults/Reddit

u/Sleepy-Giraffe947/Reddit

u/Puzzleheaded_Cup8723/Reddit

u/Fredbear_/Reddit

@jessa.hastings/Instagram

@lifeofgusto/Instagram

@brentpop/Instagram

@okalexander/Instagram

@annabelletayylor/Instagram

@sid_09/Instagram

Elsewhere in the podcast, Abrams discussed the inspiration behind Daughter From Hell, revealing that the album title is rooted in her relationship with her mother. Looking back on those years, Abrams acknowledged that growing up wasn't always easy for either side of the mother-daughter dynamic.

These days, however, she says they're closer than ever:

“Obviously, adolescence is tough for the child and for the parent. I think my mom and I, we earned our relationship we have now, for sure. She is like my favorite person. We FaceTime. I call her like six times a day.”

She also revealed that the album's title track arrived late in the writing process and unlocked a perspective she hadn't fully explored before.

Abrams explained how the song helped her reflect on her younger years:

“It felt like the first time I was able to write a song, but really write anything other than a text apologizing to my mom for being so brutal growing up.”

While Abrams said she understands the internet's sense of humor when it comes to nepotism, she admitted that living under a constant stream of online commentary can sometimes be overwhelming. Even someone who can laugh along with the jokes occasionally needs to log off and let the timeline argue with itself.