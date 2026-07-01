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Trump Official Ripped After Sharing Bonkers Advice To Americans Traveling For The 4th Of July

screenshot of Trey Gowdy and Doug Burgum
Fox News

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum gave Americans who plan to travel for the July 4th holiday weekend a supposed money-saving tip on Fox News—and it's completely impractical.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 01, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, appeared on Fox News' Sunday Night in America to tout so-called renovations done at national parks and monuments by the Trump administration, such as at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

After Burgum repeated the POTUS's lie about vandalism, and not subpar work by a no-bid crony contractor, causing algae and peeling paint throughout the pool, former Republican Representative for South Carolina turned Fox News host Trey Gowdy pivoted Burgum to "good news."

Gowdy asked:

"What is a hidden gem that you have discovered in your role as Secretary that more of us should know about within our parks or our monument system? What’s something that the hidden gem in your estimation?"

After talking about visitors needed to move farther away from their vehicles when they visit national parks, Burgum pivoted to giving travel advice.

You can see their interaction here:

Trump's Interior Secretary stated:

"My last thing, a piece of good news, I would tell people if you are concerned about the price of gas, it’s dropping again this week. President Trump and his energy policies are helping to lower the price of energy."
"If you’re going to gas up, here’s a tip: Gas up in a red state. On average nationally right now this weekend it’s 53 cents cheaper per gallon to fill up your car in a red state than it is in a blue state."

People ripped Burgum online for his dubious claim and impractical advice.

@ClertTheSkert/X


Burgum..is a dumb m'fer
— Elliot Edelstein (@elliot66.bsky.social) June 28, 2026 at 11:26 AM



What is the point of Doug Burgum?
— bigcee.bsky.social (@bigcee.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 2:56 PM


@PBOnPoint/X


‪@tedcruznipples.com‬/Bluesky



Doug Burgum proudly demonstrates that any moron can be a billionaire if he has enough money.
— Mark (@mrkdrm.bsky.social) June 28, 2026 at 4:20 AM


@WATT499663/X


@kiddwikked/X


@ViperPoison23/X

If determining if whether a state is red or blue is based on factoring in the 2024 presidential election, the state's members of Congress, their governor, and state legislature majorities, then a traveler leaving the blue state of Maine would need to drive over 700 miles to reach the first red state's border.

Once reaching that destination, they'd then pay roughly the same price for gas as they paid back home in Maine.

Thanks for that stellar advice, Secretary Burgum. Perhaps better advice would be to get a taxpayer funded, corporate sponsored road trip like Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy did for seven months.

Where can Americans get one of those?

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