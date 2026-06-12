Skip to content

Racist Connecticut Woman Caught On Video Telling Indian Woman To 'Eat Your Bacon' And Go Back To Her Country

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Dragged After Video Of Renovated Reflecting Pool Already Shows Parts Of It Coated In Algae

Donald Trump; The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After video emerged of Trump's newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool showed parts of it coated in algae, officials scrambled to explain it before claiming it's just "residual algae" that will clear up.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump is facing criticism now that officials are scrambling to explain why the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is coated with what they've referred to as "residual algae," creating an eyesore at one of Washington, D.C.'s most cherished attractions.

Although the Trump administration praised the project and said the nation's capital looked "better than ever" after the reservoir reopened, signs of algae growth were visible along the water's edge just one day after it was refilled.

CNN observed a worker removing algae from the bottom of the pool during a visit on Wednesday.

In response to questions about the issue, Interior Department communications director Kate Martin said the algae was a normal byproduct of restarting the Reflecting Pool's operations and described it as leftover, or "residual," growth from the renovation process.

She added:

“President Donald J. Trump is an expert builder who has fixed the Reflecting Pool for good unlike the failed and extremely costly attempt by Obama and Biden."

But CNN's footage doesn't back her up, and liberal activist Brian Krassenstein shared it, remarking:

"HOLY CRAP: Trump’s $10 million renovation of the reflecting pool is already filled with algae just days after it opened. Is this what you all voted for?"

You can see the footage below.

Similarly, strategist and influencer Christopher Webb remarked that he'd "been saying" that the Reflecting Pool "was going to end up looking like a green swamp, not blue," adding:

"I just didn’t expect it to happen this fast. One day after it was filled, there’s already a ton of algae. And let’s be clear: this dude vacuuming the bottom is only part of the process. Without filtration and chemical treatment, the algae is here to stay."

You can see his post below.

The sight of the Reflecting Pool in its current state looks even worse when you consider that Trump often criticized the condition of the pool, describing it as unsanitary and poorly maintained. He argued, just as Martin did in her statement, that earlier administrations had neglected necessary repairs, allowing leaks and other infrastructure problems to persist.

The renovation's price tag also stings: Trump initially estimated the project would cost about $1.8 million, but subsequent figures climbed to $13.1 million before ultimately reaching roughly $14.2 million.

This is the result—and people aren't happy about it.


Earlier this month, Trump was mocked after sharing a chart with reporters that compared the length of the Reflecting Pool to the heights of several skyscrapers.

Trump praised the “very special material” being used in the overhaul of the Reflecting Pool—we saw how that worked out—and displayed a chart labeled “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers,” using it to compare the pool’s dimensions with the heights of several well-known landmarks, including New York’s Empire State Building.

As much as Trump bragged he didn't seem to get that while the raw measurements may be numerically accurate, the comparison creates a distorted impression of scale because people intuitively experience skyscrapers as height, not length.

Latest News

Taylor Swift; 'Toy Story 5' cast: Conan O'Brien, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Brought Her VHS Copy Of 'Toy Story' To The 'Toy Story 5' Premiere To Have The Cast Sign It—And We're Obsessed

Screenshots from @jessicajeankava's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Dragged After Breaking Down In Tears In Viral TikTok Because Hotel Pool Was Overrun With Kids

Screenshots from @henrysircomedian's TikTok video
LGBTQ

TikTok Comedian's Hilarious Instructional Video For How To 'Skedaddle' Over A Rainbow Crosswalk Without Turning Gay Has Us Cheering

Joan Cusask with Jesse doll from 'Toy Story' franchise
Celebrities

Fans Defend Joan Cusack From Claims She's 'Unrecognizable' After Her First Red Carpet In 11 Years

More from People/donald-trump

Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Moments After Threatening To Bomb Iran, President Trump Just Revealed His Birthday Wish—And It's Irony At Its Finest

President Donald Trump's 80th birthday is this week and his claim that his birthday wish is "peace for the world" had people raising their eyebrows, especially considering it came after he threatened to bomb Iran again.

Earlier this week, Trump declared in a post on Truth Social that Iran's military "is a complete and total mess" and bragged that most of their forces have been "completely defeated," adding:

Keep Reading Show less
Sabretooth from the 'X-Men' franchise; Tyler Mane
Marvel Entertainment; @therealtylermane/Instagram

'X-Men' Star Has Important Wakeup Call For Men After Revealing He's Been Diagnosed With 'Super Rare' Breast Cancer

Breast cancer does not discriminate between people. While it is more common in women, one out of 755 men will also be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Because "breasts" are associated with women, people—including doctors—often do not recognize early signs of breast cancer in men, so they are less likely to be diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment more difficult.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots of Evan Pfeufer's yearbook
@evanpfeufer/Instagram

New York Man's High School Yearbook Prediction From 2020 About This Year's Knicks Is Going Viral

Will the New York Knicks win it all in this year's NBA finals? It sure looks that way, and one New York man has known it would go like this since 2020.

Evan Pfeufer is going viral after showing off his yearbook prediction from his high school graduation in 2020.

Keep Reading Show less
Trump Has Everyone Doing A Double-Take After Admitting That He 'Loves The Inflation' In Bonkers Clip

Trump Has Everyone Doing A Double-Take After Admitting That He 'Loves The Inflation' In Bonkers Clip

On Wednesday during a White House signing ceremony in the Oval Office, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was asked whether he was concerned about the latest economic data released by his administration.

The reports showed inflation surged in May to the highest level in three years, from 2.4% a year ago to 4.2%.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots of Rob Wittman pretending to speak on the phone
@MeidasTouch/X

MAGA Rep. Caught Faking Phone Call After Reporter Asks Him About Mike Johnson's Plan To Cut Social Security In Awkward Video

Virginia Republican Representative Rob Wittman was criticized after he was caught faking a phone call when a MeidasTouch reporter asked him about House Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to cut Social Security.

Social Security's retirement and survivor trust fund is now projected to run short of money in 2032, slightly sooner than previously expected. Government trustees said the revised outlook was driven in part by lower immigration, declining birth rates, and the impact of the Trump administration's tax legislation, which extended earlier tax cuts and created a new deduction for seniors.

Keep Reading Show less