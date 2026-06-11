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Racist Connecticut Woman Caught On Video Telling Indian Woman To 'Eat Your Bacon' And Go Back To Her Country

Screenshots from @Suzierizzo1's X video
@Suzierizzo1/X

A woman at a ShopRite in Stamford, Connecticut, has sparked outrage after she was caught on video body-shaming an Indian woman and telling her to "eat your bacon" before launching into telling the woman to "go back to your f**king country."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

A video, shared on X by @Suzierizzo1, of an incredibly racist woman at a ShopRite market in Stamford, Connecticut, recently went viral after the inflammatory things she said to a fellow customer.

In the shared video, the woman was standing at a customer service station, demanding to pay for a handful of items while other customers were there to return products.

Though it was unclear from the short video why she behaved this way, she told the customer who was recording to "go back to your f**king country" and to "eat your bacon," obviously body-shaming her in addition to racially profiling her.

You can watch the video here:

Viewers were infuriated by the woman's comments and began to do what the internet does best: research.

It was soon uncovered that the video was originally posted by TikToker Sarina Gupta, who was the woman recording the video as well as who that the other woman was insulting.

The other woman has also been identified as Victoria L. Mason, a nurse at Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

On Gupta's TikTok page, she shared the original, full-length video, clocked at four and a half minutes long and with even more derogatory language about Gupta's race, appearance, beauty, clothing, skin, and rudeness.

According to a storytime video that Gupta later posted, it was her birthday that day, and after celebrating with her family, she had a few items to return and exchange, prompting her to stop at the ShopRite on her way home. She went to the customer service desk, which was a little slower to process returns than usual, when Mason approached, demanding to make her purchases there rather than at a standard checkout line.

Trying to be friendly, Gupta turned to her and pointed out that it seemed to be taking longer than usual, and that Mason might want to go to a different line, just so she didn't waste too much of her time.

Gupta's kindness was lost on Mason, who went on a tirade about her "needing to return her items before she returned to her own country" and a lengthy tirade about her "disgusting purchases" and comments about her body, weight, and appearance.

The portion of the video that became a viral clip appeared toward the end of the video, right after Mason also recorded Gupta and said she'd "see her on Instagram" and threatened to doxx her.

You can watch the storytime video here:

@guptasarina

Replying to @Jadzia Nerys Storytime of Victoria Mason’s racist attacks on me, telling me to go back to my country #stamford #greenwich #nurse #hate #fyp

Fellow TikTokers were supportive of Sarina Gupta and fully disagreed with Mason's comments.

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

@guptasarina/TikTok

After the video went viral across multiple social platforms, and both Mason's and Gupta's identities were made available, Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home released a statement regarding certain questionable activity.

A spokesperson wrote:

"Nathaniel Witherell is aware of a video circulating on social media involving an individual identified as one of our employees."
"We are deeply troubled by the comments made in the video."
"These remarks do not reflect the values, policies, or culture of Nathaniel Witherell. We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding hate speech, discrimination, and harassment in any form."

Though Nathaniel Witherell states that they have launched an "internal investigation," it's unclear what the future holds for Victoria L. Mason.

Such hateful commentary shouldn't be welcome in any spaces, and employees should be properly trained to deal with instances like these when they arise.

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