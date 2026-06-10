Skip to content

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Shares Powerful History Lesson In Viral Rant About Anti-Vaxxers—And He's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jasmine Crockett Has Epic Response After MAGA Rep. Confuses Her With Female Colleague

Screenshots of Lance Gooden and Jasmine Crockett
Rumble

Republican Rep. Lance Gooden's attempt at calling out Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a House Judiciary Committee hearing completely backfired after it turned out to be something Democratic Rep. Becca Balint had said instead—and Crockett let him know it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett had a snappy response during a House Judiciary Committee hearing after her GOP colleague, fellow Texan Lance Gooden, attempted to call her out only to confuse her with Vermont Democratic Representative Becca Balint.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing, titled "The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate, Part II," was convened to examine allegations in a federal indictment claiming that the Southern Poverty Law Center secretly paid more than $3 million to informants operating within extremist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan.

Before Crockett yielded her time, she entered two articles into the congressional record—one from ProPublica about hate group members linked to the insurrection of January 6, 2021, and another from Salon discussing the SPLC's efforts to combat extremism.

The confusion that followed occurred during an already contentious hearing, moments after GOP witness Alveda King interrupted Democratic questioning by shouting a remark about abortion and transgender issues. King had demanded that Democrats "stop killing the babies and cutting the penises off." Balint had said she hadn't been aware that penises were being cut off babies.

Then Gooden stepped in to submit his own material into the congressional record, saying:

"My colleague, Ms. Jasmine Crockett, said she was unaware that children's genitalia was being cut off. I'd like to submit this article: It says 'Trump Administration Lauds Plastic Surgeon's Statement on Trans Surgery for Minors.'"
"I'll send you a copy, Ms. Crockett, so you can learn more about this."

Crockett quickly reacted, directing a response to Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee:

"Mr. Chairman, just for purposes of the record, I know that that side doesn't have too many women, so we may all look alike, but that was actually my colleague."

Balint jumped in and said:

"I take full credit."

Gooden tried to play off his mistake:

"I apologize. I just assumed it was you, Ms. Crockett. Please forgive me."

You can watch what happened in the videos below.

Gooden was criticized—and many loved Crockett's response.

Crockett always socks it to 'em! I love it. Wish she was Attorney General!
— Happy Spring (@springhappy.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 17:10


I love this woman.

[image or embed]
— theonlyjunedoe (@theonlyjunedoe.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 11:38


Ignorant POS @repLanceGooden TX has been in Congress several terms.'We may all look alike': Crockett schools GOP rep. as he attacks wrong woman lawmakerwww.rawstory.com/crockett-sch...

[image or embed]
— geolsteve.bsky.social (@geolsteve.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 11:14


Gooden what a complete azz! www.rawstory.com/crockett-sch...

[image or embed]
— mrslmb-1257.bsky.social (@mrslmb-1257.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 11:28


Alveda King is a convenient token for Republicans who wouldn't give her the time of day if she didn't give them cover for their racism. www.rawstory.com/crockett-sch...

[image or embed]
— 1st Republic 14th Star (@1republic14star.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 13:43



Well said 👏👏👏👏
— SUEDEI 🇺🇸🔥🗽💜💙🌊 (@suedei.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 14:15


I am really going to miss hearing you speak in public. Don’t back down and don’t give up just because you lost the primary. America stands with you. Signed Old Retired Union Electrician From Chicago.
— bobbymurphy.bsky.social (@bobbymurphy.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 14:08


Seriously going to miss her doing this in Congress. I hope she finds a new platform!
— Hal (@txhal.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 13:54


We need her now more than ever!
— LibsLikeMe (@danihere.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 13:50


For a party so focused on convincing the public that Democrats don't know what defines a woman, GOP men are showing that they really can't tell them apart.

Latest News

Morgan Wallen throwing security guard's cell phone across stage
Celebrities

Morgan Wallen Sparks Controversy After Grabbing Phone From Security Guard And Throwing It Across The Stage During Concert

Screenshot of Randy Fine
2026 Elections

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Bizarrely Claiming Democratic Voters Went Dumpster Diving For Ballots To Rig California Primary

Savannah Guthrie
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About What She Tells Her Kids Amid Her Mom's Disappearance In Emotional 'Today' Clip

Screenshot of Donald Trump sleeping during NBA finals game; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Donald Trump

Trump Appeared To Fall Asleep During The NBA Finals—And AOC's Blunt Reaction Is All Of Us

More from Trending

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in House, the long-running medical drama that aired from 2004 to 2012.
Courtesy of Fox

Hugh Laurie Hilariously Claps Back After Journalist Offers Her Disappointed Critique Of 'House'

Dr. Gregory House spent eight seasons insisting everybody lies, but even he might be surprised by what people diagnose on social media.

When freelance journalist Janet Murray shared her less-than-glowing assessment of House on X, claiming the medical drama followed the same formula every episode, series star Hugh Laurie responded with a characteristically dry rebuttal that quickly became the real case of the week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump at NBA finals
ESPN/ABC

Videos From Inside Madison Square Garden Show Just How Loudly Trump Was Booed At NBA Finals

Multiple videos reveal how loudly basketball fans booed President Donald Trump after he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Trump watched Game 3 from a private suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, adviser Boris Epshteyn, and Cabinet officials Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy, and Doug Burgum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Simone Biles Reveals Scary Near-Death Experience: 'Almost Dying Wasn't On My Bingo Card'

It's June of 2026, so most of us who are keeping track have some pretty wild entries and guesses on our 2026 Bingo cards.

But Simone Biles having a near-death experience was certainly not on any of our Bingo cards, and it certainly wasn't on hers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Radcliffe
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Fans Are Loving 'Short King' Daniel Radcliffe's Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos With His Taller Girlfriend

We've all known a man or two who's hypersensitive and obsessed with his height, perhaps with good reason: the "short kings" among us are often the butts of lots of jokes online.

And many are the short men who say they're unbothered by their height but would never dare date someone taller than them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
Variety; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Skewers 'Psychopath' Trump In Unfiltered Red Carpet Interview At The Tony Awards—And She's Spot On

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell called President Donald Trump a "psychopath" when asked about him by a reporter for Variety on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Keep ReadingShow less