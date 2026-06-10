Jasmine Crockett Has Epic Response After MAGA Rep. Confuses Her With Female Colleague

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett had a snappy response during a House Judiciary Committee hearing after her GOP colleague, fellow Texan Lance Gooden, attempted to call her out only to confuse her with Vermont Democratic Representative Becca Balint.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing, titled "The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate, Part II," was convened to examine allegations in a federal indictment claiming that the Southern Poverty Law Center secretly paid more than $3 million to informants operating within extremist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan.

Before Crockett yielded her time, she entered two articles into the congressional record—one from ProPublica about hate group members linked to the insurrection of January 6, 2021, and another from Salon discussing the SPLC's efforts to combat extremism.

The confusion that followed occurred during an already contentious hearing, moments after GOP witness Alveda King interrupted Democratic questioning by shouting a remark about abortion and transgender issues. King had demanded that Democrats "stop killing the babies and cutting the penises off." Balint had said she hadn't been aware that penises were being cut off babies.

Then Gooden stepped in to submit his own material into the congressional record, saying:

"My colleague, Ms. Jasmine Crockett, said she was unaware that children's genitalia was being cut off. I'd like to submit this article: It says 'Trump Administration Lauds Plastic Surgeon's Statement on Trans Surgery for Minors.'"

"I'll send you a copy, Ms. Crockett, so you can learn more about this."

Crockett quickly reacted, directing a response to Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee:

"Mr. Chairman, just for purposes of the record, I know that that side doesn't have too many women, so we may all look alike, but that was actually my colleague."

Balint jumped in and said:

"I take full credit."

Gooden tried to play off his mistake:

"I apologize. I just assumed it was you, Ms. Crockett. Please forgive me."

You can watch what happened in the videos below.

Gooden was criticized—and many loved Crockett's response.

Crockett always socks it to 'em! I love it. Wish she was Attorney General!

— Happy Spring (@springhappy.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 17:10





























I am really going to miss hearing you speak in public. Don’t back down and don’t give up just because you lost the primary. America stands with you. Signed Old Retired Union Electrician From Chicago.

— bobbymurphy.bsky.social (@bobbymurphy.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 14:08





Seriously going to miss her doing this in Congress. I hope she finds a new platform!

— Hal (@txhal.bsky.social) 9 de junio de 2026 a las 13:54









For a party so focused on convincing the public that Democrats don't know what defines a woman, GOP men are showing that they really can't tell them apart.