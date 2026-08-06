Woman Who Lives In High-Rise Sparks Debate After Forcing Hispanic Window Cleaner To Get Off Her Balcony in Viral Video

A woman who lives in a high-rise building called out an employee for walking on her balcony to clean her windows, and she did not get the validation she was looking for when she shared the video.
The woman started recording as she walked into her main living space, and an employee was unstrapped from the equipment used to scale the building as he cleaned her balcony windows.
She stepped out onto her balcony and said:
"I'm going to politely ask you to leave my porch. Leave my f**king porch right now, please."
The man appeared confused and gestured to the windows as she yelled:
"No! Leave right f**king now."
She continued to berate him as he gathered his things, put her balcony chairs back in their place, and maintained a respectful distance from her.
It's unclear who originally posted the video, but Instagrammer @a_daywillcome shared it, including screenshots of negative responses to the video, criticizing the woman for how she treated someone who was there to do a job.
You can watch the video here (warning: language):
Some questioned what was "polite" about the woman's demands.
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
Others assumed that the woman was racist.
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
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@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
Regardless of the woman's beliefs, some felt terrible for the employee, who was simply doing his job.
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
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@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
@a_daywillcome/Instagram
Maybe the woman was nervous about having a man step onto her balcony while she was home alone, but immediately jumping to expletives without even giving him a chance to react and course-correct was uncalled for.
More than likely, the community she lives in has an agreement for window cleaning, and it's possible that the window cleaning can even include balcony windows that renters can reach themselves. She might have been uncomfortable, but the man was simply doing his job.