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MAGA Influencer Gets Epically Dragged After Struggling To Name A Single 'Metric' Trump Has Made 'Better Off' In His 2nd Term

Dave Rubin; Parker Sedgwick

MAGA commentator Dave Rubin recently appeared on the popular web series Surrounded to debate 20 far-left Democrats, and was asked to name "one main metric" that President Trump has made "better off" in his 2nd term—and it didn't go well for him.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 04, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA commentator Dave Rubin joined the list of talking heads who sat down to debate a group of people with opposing viewpoints in a sort of round robin setup for the Jubilee Media YouTube series called Surrounded.

Previous participants include former Secretary of Transportation for Democratic President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg; journalist Mehdi Hasan; progressive TikTok personality Dean Withers; and deceased Turning Point USA cofounder Charlie Kirk.

Some guests have done very well while others floundered.

A vocal supporter of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, Rubin can now take his place among the latter as he got stumped when he sat down at the debate table to film "1 MAGA Republican vs 20 Far-Left Democrats."

At around the 44-minute mark, a young man later identified as Parker Sedgwick (@parkergetajob on multiple platforms) sat down opposite Rubin.

Sedgwick asked:

"What is one main metric that Donald Trump has made better off since he got in office?"

Rubin was unable to name a single thing the current POTUS has improved even with suggestions from Sedgwick of "GDP, unemployment, inflation...."

You can see the moment here:


youtu.be

Deflecting, Rubin replied:

"All right now, first off, the Big Beautiful Bill was just passed last year—it’s kicking in now, right? It’s kicking in now, so we are see… we’re going to now see results of that. Like, even the tariffs, so let’s do tariffs–are you for or against tariffs?"

His challenger responded:

"I’m against the universal tariffs."

Sedgwick then twice repeated his original question, saying:

"What’s the main metric that he made better off? GDP, unemployment, inflation, do you have any idea?"

Rubin deflected again by stating his debate opponent must believe things were better under President Biden. Sedgwick was happy to list all of the many examples that proved things were better under the last administration.

Rubin fiinally excused Trump's subpar performance, saying:

"You know, things don’t happen overnight."

Rubin's bumbling performance drew laughter more than once from the onlookers, and he didn't fare much better with people online who widely mocked him.

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Trump continues to poll poorly because of the economy.

A Politico survey released Friday showed a majority of Americans feel the cost of living crisis under Trump is the worst they can remember.

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