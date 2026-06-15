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MAGA Influencer Gets Hilariously Blunt Reminder After Griping About Why MAGA 'Loathed Obama'

Brilyn Hollyhand
John Lamparski/Getty Images

MAGA podcaster Brilyn Hollyhand attempted to claim on X that MAGA "loathed Obama like you loathed Trump"—and was given a swift, awkward reminder.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 15, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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If you're unfamiliar with Brilyn Hollyhand, you're among the majority of the people on the planet. Hollyhand is a 20-year-old self-described political activist who previously served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee Youth Advisory Council.

The MAGA influencer has also dubbed himself "The Internet’s Youngest Voice of Reason." Hollyhand previously made headlines by praising First Lady Melania Trump, then claiming the woman Trump copied repeatedly, First Lady Michelle Obama, wished she was as "great."

Hollyhand's hot takes play well to his audience, who—like Trump—are still obsessed with President Obama, but fall apart quickly when looked at with any level of awareness. The MAGA influencer's latest attempt to be clever was quickly shot down because liberals and progressives can do math.

Hollyhand recently recycled a rebuttal about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump that's been around since his first term in office. The saying really took off after Trump posted a racist AI video attacking former Democratic President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

The original rebuttal addressed MAGA minions who claimed criticism of Trump and his policies was really hatred of the United States or "Trump derangement syndrome."

The original saying read:

"We hate Trump like you hated President Obama. However, we hate Trump because he is racist. You hated Obama because you are racist."

For his redo, Hollyhand posted on Elon Musk's X:

"We loathed Obama like you loathed Trump. Except we loathed Obama because he loathed America. You loathe Trump because you loathe America."

The top comment on Hollyhand's X post was someone calling him out for his lack of originality.

Still deciding he'd been incredibly clever, Hollyhand made a meme featuring his X post and a manipulated image of himself and President Obama, then posted it on Threads and Instagram.

View on Threads


But across social media platforms, people quickly started doing the math.

President Obama was elected in November of 2008 and inaugurated in January 2009. The 44th President left office in January of 2017.

Hollyhand was born in June of 2006, making him just 2 years old when President Obama was elected and just 10 when his second presidential term ended. So why did a 10-year-old loathe the first Black person elected President?


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MAGA rhetoric frequently claims anyone opposed to their Christian nationalist and White supremacist agenda, laid out in Project 2025 and enacted by the Trump administration, hates the United States. But they fall short when it comes to giving real examples of how their targets have actually undermined democracy or the United States Constitution.

Ironically, there is no shortage of examples of extrajudicial and unconstitutional actions by MAGA Republican elected and appointed officials, all the way to the convicted felon at the top.

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