MAGA Influencer Ripped For Mind-Numbing Posts Comparing Melania To Michelle Obama—And The Obsession Is Real

MAGA podcaster Brilyn Hollyhand was widely mocked by X users after he shared a clip of First Lady Melania Trump talking about immigration to claim that former First Lady Michelle Obama "wishes" she was as great.

The 19-year-old—who previously served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee Youth Advisory Council—shared a clip from Mrs. Trump's January 29 appearance on Fox Business' Mornings with Maria in which she claimed that her husband President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is rooted in his desire for a safe country for all.

At the time, she said:

"He would like to have a country that all of the people can walk down the street and not to be harassed or murdered or women raped. I think it's very important and what happened a few years ago, so many criminals came over the border, and he closed the border now, a while back already, and we need to take care of our citizens."

Hollyhand shared the clip along with the following swipe at Mrs. Obama (while completely overlooking the fact that Mrs. Trump herself overlooked her husband's long record of sexual harrassment and assault and his thousands of mentions in the Epstein files):

"Michelle wishes she was as great a First Lady as Melania. Now we just need to deport all illegals!"

You can see his post and the video below.

And he followed that up with a post trying to rip both Michelle and Jill Biden for not being as worthy as Melania of gracing the "cover of beauty magazines"? Really?

Umm, obsessed much? People were quick to shut him down.













Sure you really want to compare the two?

Hollyhand, who previously claimed politics had "gotten too hot" after the July 2024 attempt on then-candidate Trump's life, has pivoted to calling Democrats "enemies" and suggested to his followers that "the greatest threat to American civilization isn't foreign."

When in doubt, just assume you have another grifter on your hands: Hollyhand has Trump's long record of criminality in front of him and continues to look the other way.