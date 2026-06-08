Hillary Clinton's 2016 Speech Predicting How Trump Would Behave As President Just Resurfaced—And Wow

People can't help but nod their heads after one of former Secretary of State and then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's speeches from 2016 warning about how Donald Trump would act if elected president resurfaced and proved more relevant than ever.
The footage resurfaced as public sentiment has soured on the economy; recent surveys show that roughly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's economic stewardship, while a majority say their personal financial situation is deteriorating.
A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging with no end in sight and exacerbating a nationwide affordability crisis.
At the time, Clinton said:
"This is not someone who should ever have the nuclear codes because it's not hard to imagine Donald Trump leading us into a war just because somebody got under his very thin skin. Donald Trump's ideas aren't just different, they're dangerously incoherent. They're not even really ideas, just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds, and outright lies."
"We cannot put the security of our children and grandchildren in Donald Trump's hands. We cannot let him roll the dice with America. This is a man who said more countries should have nuclear weapons, including Saudi Arabia."
"We believes we can treat the U.S. economy like one of his casinos, and default on our debts to the rest of the world, which would cause an economic catastrophe far worse than anything we experienced in 2008. He says he doesn't have to listen to our generals and admirals, our ambassadors and other high officials because he has 'a very good brain."
"He praises dictators like Vladimir Putin and picks fights with our friends, including the British Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, the German Chancellor, the President of Mexico, and the Pope. He says he has foreign policy experience because he ran the Miss Universe pageant in Russia."
You can hear what Clinton said in the video below.
from TikTokCringe
Americans elected Trump not once but twice—and Clinton's remarks are really striking a nerve, especially this second time around.
Clinton's criticisms haven't aged a day.
Several weeks ago, a tweet she wrote in 2016 resurfaced following Trump's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran, a statement that that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.
Amid all this, a tweet Clinton wrote 10 years ago reminded people that she once said that "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons."
Earlier this year, mere days before the Trump administration began its war with Iran, Clinton said Trump has "betrayed the West" with his "disgraceful" handling of Ukraine. Clinton called out Trump's often deferential attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Trump is looking to Putin as a "model" of what a leader can be, effectively betraying Western values.