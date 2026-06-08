Skip to content

Beginner Baker Didn't Realize You're Not Supposed To Put Decorations On Until After Baking—And The Photos Are Priceless

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hillary Clinton's 2016 Speech Predicting How Trump Would Behave As President Just Resurfaced—And Wow

Screenshot of Hillary Clinton in 2016; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

One of former Secretary of State and then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's speeches from 2016 warning about how Donald Trump would act if elected president has resurfaced—and she was spot on.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 08, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

People can't help but nod their heads after one of former Secretary of State and then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's speeches from 2016 warning about how Donald Trump would act if elected president resurfaced and proved more relevant than ever.

The footage resurfaced as public sentiment has soured on the economy; recent surveys show that roughly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's economic stewardship, while a majority say their personal financial situation is deteriorating.

A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging with no end in sight and exacerbating a nationwide affordability crisis.

At the time, Clinton said:

"This is not someone who should ever have the nuclear codes because it's not hard to imagine Donald Trump leading us into a war just because somebody got under his very thin skin. Donald Trump's ideas aren't just different, they're dangerously incoherent. They're not even really ideas, just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds, and outright lies."
"We cannot put the security of our children and grandchildren in Donald Trump's hands. We cannot let him roll the dice with America. This is a man who said more countries should have nuclear weapons, including Saudi Arabia."
"We believes we can treat the U.S. economy like one of his casinos, and default on our debts to the rest of the world, which would cause an economic catastrophe far worse than anything we experienced in 2008. He says he doesn't have to listen to our generals and admirals, our ambassadors and other high officials because he has 'a very good brain."
"He praises dictators like Vladimir Putin and picks fights with our friends, including the British Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, the German Chancellor, the President of Mexico, and the Pope. He says he has foreign policy experience because he ran the Miss Universe pageant in Russia."

You can hear what Clinton said in the video below.

Americans elected Trump not once but twice—and Clinton's remarks are really striking a nerve, especially this second time around.

Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe


Comment
byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion
inTikTokCringe

Clinton's criticisms haven't aged a day.

Several weeks ago, a tweet she wrote in 2016 resurfaced following Trump's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran, a statement that that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Amid all this, a tweet Clinton wrote 10 years ago reminded people that she once said that "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons."

Earlier this year, mere days before the Trump administration began its war with Iran, Clinton said Trump has "betrayed the West" with his "disgraceful" handling of Ukraine. Clinton called out Trump's often deferential attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Trump is looking to Putin as a "model" of what a leader can be, effectively betraying Western values.

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Hits Back At 'Sore Loser' Trump After His Late Night Rant About California's Primary Elections

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Hit With Damning Supercut After Trying To Claim On 'Meet The Press' That He Never Guaranteed 'No War'

TikTok creator shares the now-viral story about discovering her car's air conditioning wasn't broken after all.
Trending

Viral Video Of Woman Who Didn't Realize Her Car Had An AC Button Sparks Heated Debate About Voting Rights

Jennifer Lopez on a red carpet
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Sparks Debate After Revealing Both Of Her 18-Year-Old Twins Got College Scholarships

More from People/donald-trump

Elmo; New York Knicks
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage; Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Elmo Hit With Hilarious Backlash From New Yorkers After Tweeting Well-Wishes To Both The Knicks And The Spurs

Sesame Street may be set on a fictional street in a Manhattan neighborhood, but only a select few characters have that New York attitude.

Lovable, cuddly little Elmo is definitely not one of them, and it recently got him in a bit of trouble with fans of the New York Knicks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump Plans To Attend The NBA Finals In New York—And Knicks Fans Are Having None Of It

The New York Knicks lead the NBA finals best of seven series against the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 going into game three at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Monday night.

It will be the first finals game played at the historic venue in 27 years. Should the Knicks prevail in the series, it will be the team's first championship since 1973.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump; Ken Paxton
@jamestalarico/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

James Talarico Epically Blasts Trump And Senate Opponent Over What It Means To Be A 'Real Man'

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico criticized his opponent in November's election, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as President Donald Trump in a speech about what it means to be a "real man" after facing regular attacks on his masculinity.

Trump has described Talarico as “a weird—a weird—candidate,” a line that was quickly incorporated into an advertisement from Paxton, who argued that that Talarico is unfit to represent Texans partly because of his supposed veganism. Members of the right-wing have followed suit and described Talarico as an “effeminate, estrogenetic, catty, and totally embarrassing” candidate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston (right) and Lisa Kudrow (left) discuss a potential Friends spinoff.
Variety/YouTub

Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow's Idea For A 'Friends' Spinoff Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

For decades, critics have argued that Friends benefited from a television landscape that often overlooked Black-led sitcoms telling similar stories. So when Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently floated the idea of a Friends spinoff called Girlfriends, many viewers saw it as yet another example of Black television history being left out of the conversation.

During Variety's Actors on Actors, Aniston and Kudrow discussed what a potential Friends revival could look like more than 20 years after the sitcom ended its original run.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gordon Ramsay; Rodents in Gordon Ramsey steakhouse
Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/Getty Images; @j0792433/TikTok

TikToker Calls Out Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse For Offering Minimal Discount After Appearing To Catch Rodents On Video Inside Restaurant

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has faced a lot of scrutiny in the past month after allegations that a customer was allowed to bring her dog, accompanied by a puppy pee pad, into Street Pizza.

Now, more animal-related footage has surfaced, this time featuring rodents in British Columbia.

Keep ReadingShow less