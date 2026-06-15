MAGA Rep's Fawning Remark About 'Very Special Baby' Trump Is Giving Total Cult Vibes

Texas Republican Representative Troy Nehls isn't doing anything to dispel the belief that the MAGA movement is a cult after telling reporters that President Donald Trump was "born a very special baby" while fawning over his presidency.

Nehls sarcastically suggested a fund should be established to compensate critics who have "Trump Derangement Syndrome," adding that they should get "counseling" for being against the Trump administration.

He said:

"Maybe we oughta provide some counseling for all the nutjobs out there that think Donald Trump is the worst thing ever. Donald Trump is the best thing to happen in this country in a hundred years."

"He was born a very special baby. I bet you the doctors said, ‘I can tell this is a very special baby.’”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It was such an over-the-top and fawning response that people couldn't help but point out just how much Nehls sounded like a cult member.

This is the same man who once claimed that "If Donald Trump says, ‘Jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads," by the way. He also once criticized former House Speaker Paul Ryan for speaking out against Trump, referring to him as "a piece of garbage" and suggesting that "we [Republicans] should kick you out of the party."

People are shaking their heads in response.





Nehls' display comes just a few weeks after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and FBI Director Kash Patel made headlines for fawning over Trump during a roundtable in Memphis.

Miller claimed "what President Trump is doing on border security and public safety is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come."

Patel credited Trump with efforts to crack down on crime, saying Trump is "inspiring the nation and law enforcement to come up and wear the badge and wear the colors of this country and safeguard our men and women for generations to come." He gave Trump his "thanks for delivering America the safest, safest, safest country on God's green earth."

Yeah, it's a cult.