Skip to content

Riley Gaines Sparks Backlash After Video Of Her Taking Directions On Her 'Very Passionate' MAGA Beliefs Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rep's Fawning Remark About 'Very Special Baby' Trump Is Giving Total Cult Vibes

Screenshot of Troy Nehls; Donald Trump
@Acyn/X; Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls is getting dragged after he told reporters that President Trump was "born a very special baby" while fawning over his leadership—and critics are shaking their heads.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 15, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Republican Representative Troy Nehls isn't doing anything to dispel the belief that the MAGA movement is a cult after telling reporters that President Donald Trump was "born a very special baby" while fawning over his presidency.

Nehls sarcastically suggested a fund should be established to compensate critics who have "Trump Derangement Syndrome," adding that they should get "counseling" for being against the Trump administration.

He said:

"Maybe we oughta provide some counseling for all the nutjobs out there that think Donald Trump is the worst thing ever. Donald Trump is the best thing to happen in this country in a hundred years."
"He was born a very special baby. I bet you the doctors said, ‘I can tell this is a very special baby.’”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It was such an over-the-top and fawning response that people couldn't help but point out just how much Nehls sounded like a cult member.

This is the same man who once claimed that "If Donald Trump says, ‘Jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads," by the way. He also once criticized former House Speaker Paul Ryan for speaking out against Trump, referring to him as "a piece of garbage" and suggesting that "we [Republicans] should kick you out of the party."

People are shaking their heads in response.


Nehls' display comes just a few weeks after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and FBI Director Kash Patel made headlines for fawning over Trump during a roundtable in Memphis.

Miller claimed "what President Trump is doing on border security and public safety is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come."

Patel credited Trump with efforts to crack down on crime, saying Trump is "inspiring the nation and law enforcement to come up and wear the badge and wear the colors of this country and safeguard our men and women for generations to come." He gave Trump his "thanks for delivering America the safest, safest, safest country on God's green earth."

Yeah, it's a cult.

Latest News

Christian Shearhod leads a classroom discussion challenging stereotypes and teaching students what the word “gay” actually means.
Trending

Middle School Teacher Goes Viral With Video Teaching Kids When It's Appropriate To Call Something 'Gay'—And We're Cheering

Taylor Swift and Mariska Mariska Hargitay at the NBA Playoffs
Viral Post

MTV Has Hilarious Reaction After Fan Calls Them Out For Reporting On Taylor Swift Being At NBA Finals

Knicks vs Spurs; People watching TV on a plane
Trending

Hilarious Photo Of Entire Plane Watching The NBA Finals Except For One Guy Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

Brilyn Hollyhand
Viral Post

MAGA Influencer Gets Hilariously Blunt Reminder After Griping About Why MAGA 'Loathed Obama'

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshot of Todd Friel; Barack Obama
Right Wing Watch/YouTube; Angelina Katsanis - Pool/Getty Images

Rightwing Pastor Blasted After Claiming Obama's Presidential Library Is An 'Intentional Slight To God'

Conservative radio pastor Todd Friel was criticized after denouncing former President Barack Obama's new presidential library as "anti-Christian," saying the building "is a tangible symbol" of Obama’s "horrific... utterly destructive world views."

Friel, the host of Wretched TV, made the remarks ahead of the library's scheduled opening on Juneteenth. Located in Chicago's Park District, the library is the jewel of a 19.3-acre campus that includes the city's first "fully inclusive" playground designed to accommodate children with disabilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Josh Hokit; Michelle Obama
Paramount+; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

UFC Fighter Slammed After Making Disgusting Comment About Michelle Obama During White House Event

UFC star Josh Hokit sparked outrage on Sunday after he claimed former First Lady Michelle Obama is a "man" before a crowd of thousands who attended the White House's UFC 250 event.

Hokit delivered the remarks in front of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and roughly 4,300 spectators gathered inside a temporary arena.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the 30th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Just Showed Off His Ripped Abs In A Crop Top And Tiny Shorts—And The Fan Thirst Is Real

Nobody ever accused Saved by the Bell heartthrob Zach Morris of being shy about his looks—and Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears to be bringing that same confidence to his latest role.

The actor recently turned heads while promoting Bulges, a new comedy series for Canada's Crave network. The workplace comedy follows the eccentric staff of an iconic, once-thriving all-male restaurant in Niagara Falls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tracy Morgan
Variety/X

Tracy Morgan Hit With Backlash After Explaining Why He 'Can't Stand Teachers'—And Fans Are Sounding Off

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who respect the work teachers do and those who do not. Clearly, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan is in the second group.

While doing an Actors on Actors interview opposite fellow Saturday Night Live comedian, Marcello Hernández, the pair discussed what it might have been like to grow up together, to go to school together, and to share the SNL stage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift takes selfie with fan at Knicks game
Al Bello/Getty Images

Knicks Analyst Angers Swifties After Getting Caught On Hot Mic Dunking On Taylor Swift During Game 4

The New York Knicks are leading the San Antonio Spurs in their best of seven series for the 2026 NBA championship. The Knicks won games one and two in San Antonio, but then lost game three in New York before coming back to win game four on their home turf.

As with all major sporting events, tickets to the game are highly sought commodities. Two specific attendees for games three and four drew backlash for pushing out or ruining the experience for other fans or for just being there.

Keep ReadingShow less