QVC Host Totally Loses It After Making Hilariously NSFW Flub While Promoting Her Wigs On Live TV—And It's Too Good

There's nothing better than a good blooper, and a recent QVC gaffe just might take the cake.
QVC host Toni Brattin has gone mega-viral after she accidentally made an NSFW sexual reference while trying to sell a wig line on the shopping channel.
That was funny enough. But Brattin's reaction to the gaffe—basically freezing in place with her back to the camera for an interminably, hilariously long time, was even funnier.
It all went down during a segment in which Brattin was showing off her one of her popular wigs and describing the look of its hair pattern.
As she fluffed and primped the hair with her back to the camera, Brattin told viewers:
“It looks like you went and got a blow job at your—a blowout at your... salon...”
Brattin had meant to say "blowout" initially, of course, but hey. Maybe she was feeling randy!
In any case, she never finished her sentence. The word "salon" is about as far as she got before the hilarity of the blunder seemed to physically consume her.
Brattin could be heard laughing and murmuring "oh my god" under her breath. And then? She just froze, back to camera, hands up in jazz hands position, shaking her head in disbelief as her cohost Teri Conn continued selling.
Then she simply collapsed to the floor.
Naturally, a clip of the gaffe instantaneously went viral, and the response was nearly as priceless as the incident itself.
The blooper was a hit on Reddit as well, where many people were in hysterics and said they'd have had the exact same reaction as Brattin.
"The low oh my god" ---u/SkubaSteve_FYM
"She really tried to hold it together, shout-out to her 😭 " ---u/BowlingforBrains
"The hiding under the table is the icing on the cake lmao" —u/poopy_toaster
"Oh god I did this before when I was talking loudly at a company sports game and it still haunts me" —u/navy5
"LMAO, I love how she just struggles not to laugh and sinks behind the counter in defeat" —u/AristotlesBoyPussy
Even Jimmy Fallon got in on this hysterics with a segment on his recent show highlighting Brattin's hilarious moment.
Listen, Toni, if you're reading this: In the immortal words of Wendy Williams, you're a legend, you're an icon, and you ARE the moment.
You may be really bad at pitching wigs on air, but you are very good at becoming an all-time internet favorite, and that has to translate to some wig sales!