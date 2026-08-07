Everyone Thinks Trump Just Debuted A New Wig—And The Internet Is Giving It Some Ridiculously Hilarious Names

President Donald Trump is turning heads—and inspiring a slew of fitting nicknames—after speaking at an event while sporting unusually voluminous hair.
Trump appeared to be sporting noticeably fuller, brighter hair while speaking at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas on Wednesday. During the address, he highlighted his administration’s economic agenda and endorsed Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.
Footage went viral after progressive journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip showing Trump's noticeably different hair and commented:
"Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?"
You can see the footage below.
Not long afterward, a social media user shared a screenshot of Trump at the event and told the rest of the online community that his "new rug need[s] a name."
One person christened the alleged wig "Straight of Hairmooze," which really scratches an itch of some kind when you see what a mess the Iran war continues to be for the Trump administration. Another called it "Golden Deceiver" while another suggested it be named "Hairforce One."
Social media users quickly demonstrated there's a host of different names for the alleged hairpiece—and they didn't disappoint one bit.
Others couldn't help but weigh in on whether Trump is wearing a wig.
Trump has for years sported his signature combover and he has previously spoken about having a significant bald spot on his head. However, he denies wearing a wig.
Simply put, Trump could be trying to fight back against his apparent physical and cognitive decline. The 80-year-old Trump is the oldest president ever to take the oath of office, surpassing former President Joe Biden, whom Trump has often accused of being unfit to serve and referred to as "Sleepy Joe."
Pictures and footage of Trump looking very rough and tired—combined with his tendency to fall asleep during meetings—have raised significant concern that the White House is not being transparent about the scope of Trump's health problems or his recent hospital visits.