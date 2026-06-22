Video Of Trump Shaking Newt Gingrich's Wife's Hand Is Going Viral After Nobody Can Stop Staring At Her Hair

Callista Gingrich, the U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein and wife to former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, is attracting attention for her super stiff hairstyle after a video showing her shaking President Donald Trump's hand went viral.

Ahead of his trip to the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, earlier this week, Trump briefly greeted Gingrich before departing. The video showed that the wind was blowing considerably at the time but Gingrich's hair didn't budge an inch.

We imagine an impressive amount of hairspray had to have been required to pull off such a feat—Gingrich's hair was utterly immovable. Trump's hair was not, so we wonder if he asked her for any pointers.

You can see the video of what happened below.

The jokes came flying almost immediately.





This is at least the second time in the last few months that Gingrich has attracted attention for her presentation.

She was criticized last month after she she appeared to Facetune herself in an official government video marking the SelectUSA Investment Summit, which offers opportunities for companies, investors, economic development organizations, and industry experts to network and invest in the United States.

Gingrich announced she "will be leading a delegation" at the event "where partnerships are built and deals are made." She invited interested parties to register and visit the summit's official website for more information. But people noticed pretty quickly that she appeared to have Facetuned herself because there wasn't a wrinkle in sight.

Gingrich has been called out for using Facetune in the past and was criticized as recently as March for sharing a selfie with her husband in which her face and under-eyes had no wrinkles and the creases around her eyes and nostrils had been faded. Her 82-year-old husband—who is 22 years her senior—looked very much his age in comparison.