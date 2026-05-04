Trump Ambassador Dragged After Seemingly Facetuning Herself In Official Government Video

Callista Gingrich, the U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein and wife to former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, was criticized after she appeared to Facetune herself in an official government video marking the SelectUSA Investment Summit.

The 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit will be held in National Harbor, Maryland, from May 3–6, and offers opportunities for companies, investors, economic development organizations, and industry experts to network and invest in the United States.

Gingrich announced she "will be leading a delegation" at the event "where partnerships are built and deals are made." She invited interested parties to register and visit the summit's official website for more information.

But people noticed pretty quickly that she appeared to have Facetuned herself because there wasn't a wrinkle in sight.

U.S. Embassy Bern

Facetune is often used for portrait and selfie editing. The app lets users digitally enhance their appearance through edits like teeth whitening, blemish removal, skin smoothing, lighting correction, contouring, and virtual makeup application, making it particularly popular among social media influencers.

Why Gingrich felt it appropriate to use the application in an official government video is anyone's guess—and people couldn't help but point out just how glaringly obvious its effects look, especially against that hyper-blue screen.









Gingrich has been called out for using Facetune in the past and was criticized as recently as March for sharing a selfie with her husband in which her face and under-eyes had no wrinkles and the creases around her eyes and nostrils had been faded. Her 82-year-old husband—who is 22 years her senior—looked very much his age in comparison.





@CallyGingrich/X

Gingrich is clearly no stranger to looking uncanny, posting similarly Facetuned photographs across X and Instagram. In each of these images, she looks particularly faultless, while her husband still has wrinkles, laugh lines, and color in his face.