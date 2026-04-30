MAGA Accounts Rush To Praise Video Of Trump Playing Tennis With Serena Williams—But There's One Glaring Issue

President Donald Trump shared a video of himself playing tennis with tennis icon Serena Williams to the thrill of his MAGA supporters—but the truth is that the video is more than a decade old.

As concerns swirl about Trump's physical and mental health, he courted significant attention after he fell and had to be helped up by Secret Service agents after a gunman—who was later apprehended—crashed the White House Correspondents Association dinner over the weekend.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, has tried to deflect since—and on April 27, two days after the shooting, he published a video on Truth Social showing him playing tennis with Williams.

You can see the post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

MAGA fans then shared the video on social media, marveling at what they perceived to be evidence of the president's relentless stamina.

But the video is more than a decade old.

Footage of Trump playing against Williams was taken by news outlets on April 7, 2015, to mark the opening of a Trump-backed tennis facility at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

At the time, according to one CBS affiliate, Trump said:

"It is an honor to have the incredible Serena Williams join us today to officially open this magnificent building — she is a true champion and is the greatest of all time."

Williams, in response, said:

"This doesn't look like your average tennis facility, and I've been in a lot of tennis facilities. This one is the best one I've ever seen."

The match took place several months before Trump launched his 2016 presidential campaign. The following year, The Associated Press reported that Williams, a Jehovah's Witness who cited her religion, would not be endorsing or voting for Trump, nor any other candidate.

Others criticized Trump for posting the misleading video.





Sorry, Trump—you're not fooling the rest of us so easily.