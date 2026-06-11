Trump Has Everyone Doing A Double-Take After Admitting That He 'Loves The Inflation' In Bonkers Clip

On Wednesday during a White House signing ceremony in the Oval Office, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was asked whether he was concerned about the latest economic data released by his administration.

The reports showed inflation surged in May to the highest level in three years, from 2.4% a year ago to 4.2%.

For the second month in a row, inflation exceeded wage growth. Trump’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced average weekly earnings decreased 0.2% during May and 0.7% from a year ago.

But Trump's response to the economic downturn was unexpected from a President who needs his party to maintain their congressional majority in the upcoming midterm elections. Polls show voters are concerned about their cost of living, but Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday that he doesn't care.

The POTUS declared:

"I love it. The numbers were great.”

“You know what I really love? I love the inflation."

You can see his comments here:

Trump made similar comments in May.

Members of Congress were quick to respond to Trump's declaration of love.

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Former Georgia Republican Representative and one-time Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene told CNN:

"[Trump] basically just handed the Democrats a great big campaign ad for the 2026 midterms."





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Trump's lack of concern for the economic struggles voters are facing has plunged his approval rating to a second term low. An April NBC News poll showed 68% of voters disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy.

But his loyal sycophants are already making excuses and offering explanations for what Trump really meant when he said he loves inflation, just like they do every time he has a verbal blunder while speaking to the press.

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was at the Oval Office signing ceremony and heard Trump say it, scurried to do damage control, claiming the POTUS's exact words caught on video were somehow "out of context."

But not everyone will try to claim Trump didn't say what he said. Some will just alter their perception of reality to match whatever Trump says.

People over on the politics subReddit wondered how MAGA minions would now spin inflation as a positive.

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Trump offered his own explanation for his love of the inflation to Rupert Murdoch's tabloid paper, the New York Post.

The POTUS clarified:

"I love the inflation numbers because of what I’m talking about."

"The numbers are going to be phenomenal because what’s showing is that despite the fact that we’re in a war, the numbers are much lower than anticipated, and when we’re out of that war, the numbers will be at lower numbers than they were even before it started."

So, Trump loves the inflation because it could be worse.

Hopefully no one points out how good the economy could be if Trump didn't start a war in the first place.