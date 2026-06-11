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Usha Vance Called Out After People Notice A Bizarrely Awkward Detail About The Decor For Her Summer Party

Usha Vance
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Second Lady Usha Vance shared photos from her Summer Reading Challenge party on social media on Monday—but all anyone can focus on is the bundles of books hanging from trees.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 11, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Saturday, Camp VPR (which stands for Vice President's Residence) was held as a one day summer event hosted by Second Lady Usha Vance at the Vice President's official residence in Washington, D.C. on the grounds of the Naval Observatory. Camp VPR began in 2025.

The event was put on to promote the Second Lady's Summer Reading Challenge for kids in grades K–8. Children's literacy campaigns have been promoted by multiple First Ladies and Second Ladies with Vance following in the footsteps of Second Ladies Marilyn Quayle, Tipper Gore, and Dr. Jill Biden.

To promote her event, Vance posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption:

"We kicked off an exciting summer of sunshine, outdoor play, and reading at Camp VPR. Keep the fun going all summer long with my Summer Reading Challenge!"

You can see Vance's post here:

But one feature in the Camp VPR decor drew attention—and criticism—for the visual impression it made.

The two photos that caused bewilderment and backlash can be seen here:

@slotus/Instagram

As a result, the hashtag #LynchingLiteracy trended, including in the comments on Vance's post.

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Camp participants took part in assorted arts and crafts and a variety of outdoor activities.

Representatives from the Library of Congress attended Vance's event, bringing baseball memorabilia from the Library’s collection. The D.C. Public Library Bookmobile was also in attendance to offer kids the opportunity to receive library cards for public libraries in the D.C. metro region.

Neither the White House nor the Vance's have commented on the backlash over the hanged books.

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