Danny DeVito Revealed Why He And Rhea Perlman Haven't Officially Divorced Despite Long Separation—And Fans Are Baffled

Not all relationships are created equal, and couples often break up for reasons that others do not understand. Similarly, some couples stay together for unconventional reasons.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Danny DeVito and Barbie's Rhea Perlman were married for 30 years before they decided to call it quits in 2017. However, Matilda's most love-to-hate on-screen couple only separated at that time.

In the nine years since, the pair have remained very much in each other's lives. They frequently see each other, they have dinner together at least once a week, they visit their three adult children and their grandchildren together, and they still consider each other to be family.

In an interview with AARP, DeVito revealed that the pair have no intention of rekindling their marriage, but they have no intention of getting an official divorce, either. While what they have is unconventional, it works for them.

DeVito explained:

"We're always over at her house. We see the grandchildren together, that kind of stuff."

"So that's a good relationship."

DeVito's observations echoed Perlman's interview with People back in 2022:

"We're still separated, but we see each other often, and we're still a family."

"We can do things together, [and] we can do things separately."

"I'm really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship."

"I think it's pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense."

DeVito's comments about his relationship were shared on the "Entertainment" subReddit, where some theorized how the relationship worked, while others were just confused.

"Literally my favorite former celebrity couple still with us. When I heard the news that they broke up years ago, I basically stopped believing in love." -merylboux

"Ohh?! Wow, I thought they were still together. They seem like an amazing couple at all of the events and stuff." -zenexo

"I genuinely want to understand their relationship. They’re married, but separated, but they spend most days together, and are a family for the sake of their children (probably grandchildren…"

"How is this separated? Are they seeing other people?" -999_hh

"I have a family friend like this. They’ve been married 30 years. Only fought for 30 years. Stayed together for the children."

"Once the children were out of the house, they separated, he moved out, and now they are best friends who hang out every day."

"He told me that they were always meant to be friends; it works out better for them. I'm guessing that's how it is for DeVito and Perlman." -Zjimmy123

"My parents wisely divorced before it totally ruined their ability to be friends, and now they get along great, and my mom adores my stepmom. It’s made things so much easier for me and also for my kids. They could sit together at my wedding, they can attend birthday parties, etc., together and have a great time." -StassRutt

"My guess is they are best friends who are long since over being intimate with each other, and she needs space to live alone." -Hosni__Mubarak

"My understanding is that they figured out they work better without marriage. They still love each other but didn’t want to be married anymore. If you’ve seen 'Scrubs,' think of Dr. Cox and Jordan." -AntRose104

"My guess is they like each other, but don’t like being tied at the hip and the expectations that come with being a married couple (living together, merging finances, being expected to go to the in-laws, etc.)." -WontArnett

"It’s sex. I’m 99% certain it is that the sexual chemistry died, but all the camaraderie and connection didn’t."

"It happens a lot to people as they get older. You don’t necessarily want to sleep with that person anymore, but you also can’t imagine a world where they aren’t a part of your life." -CyberSmith31337

"It sounds like they're happy and on good terms, which is all I could want for my favorite 'Matilda' couple." -GhostofNextTown





While Perlman and DeVito's relationship might be confusing to other people, it seems to be working for them, according to DeVito's take.

Perhaps they decided to pick and choose what they wanted to keep from their relationship while letting go of the rest, and maybe they just didn't want to go through the hassle of divorce, but as long as they're happy, that's what matters most.