Marco Rubio Finally Addressed That Oft-Memed Photo Of Him Sitting On An Oval Office Couch: 'I Hated That Picture'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that he actually did find a viral photo of him looking miserable while sitting on a couch in the Oval Office rather "funny."
The February 2025 image captured Rubio seemingly sinking into an Oval Office couch during a tense meeting involving President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The photo quickly went viral, with many online pointing to it as a reflection of Rubio's increasingly expansive portfolio within the Trump administration.
Rubio has been jokingly referred to as the "Secretary of Everything" because he's not just Secretary of State—he's also served as the nation's chief archivist, national security adviser, and acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in large part because of the administration's slash-and-burn approach to gutting the federal government apparatus.
The meme has since been revived on multiple occasions to comment on and lampoon Rubio's career trajectory. Just a few months ago, the photo became the subject of more jokes after Rubio was recorded moonlighting as a wedding DJ, standing behind the decks with headphones pressed to his ears as he spoke and gestured to another man beside him.
In an interview on Fox News with Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, he said:
“When it first came out, I hated that picture. What happened is, on that couch, if you don’t have a pillow behind your back, you kind of sink."
“So I looked at the pictures, ‘Oh, this is terrible. I look like, whatever.’ And then it turned into this other thing. It was fine, and it’s funny. We have a good friend here that works at the White House, Dan Scavino, made a nice board for me. And even since he made that board, we had to update it. So of all the different pictures, so that stuff is funny."
"You go through life and you learn new things, you see things you haven't seen before, you hear things you haven't heard before. Certainly I'm a different person at 55 than I was at 25 or even 35 because I have 20 and 30 years of experience in between in life and in work that informed that."
"I think at your core, you always want to remain the same person, right? And that is what are your priorities in life and what are the values that drive you to do what you do and I hope that hasn't changed."
"And by the way, the world changes too. There are things that are true today that weren't true 10 years ago. That's true for all of us, not just me."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
People have thoughts.
The Secretary of State should probably be addressing the war in the Iran instead of gushing over a meme but what do we know?