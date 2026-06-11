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Woman Dragged After Breaking Down In Tears In Viral TikTok Because Hotel Pool Was Overrun With Kids

Screenshots from @jessicajeankava's TikTok video
@jessicajeankava/TikTok

TikToker @jessicajeankava tearfully recounted how she stayed at an expensive hotel with her boyfriend, only for the pool and hot tub to be overrun with unruly kids—but was met with limited sympathy.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There's nothing quite like going to a location, knowing exactly what to expect, and then being upset that you got exactly what you expected.

But going to a family-friendly hotel and seeing kids at the pool was just what TikToker @jessicajeankava needed to set her off. She was already crying when she hit "record."

According to her rant, she and her boyfriend came into the city for her boyfriend to attend a concert, and they specifically selected a more expensive hotel where she could relax while he was away.

Her big plan was to relax in her room, as well as either by the pool or in the jacuzzi that the hotel offered.

But since the hotel they selected was also family-friendly, the TikToker found multiple families with "40" children enjoying the amenities when she arrived at the pool.

Through tears, the TikToker explained that she did not have a problem with children being there, and she repeatedly stated that children are going to play and be sort of loud, but not being able to sit away from the children obviously upset her, as did the fact that she could still hear the children playing while she was in the jacuzzi.

When a few kids climbed into the jacuzzi, she decided to leave and go back to her room.

However, the drama did not stop there.

The TikToker then recounted how she involved the front desk, describing her disappointment to them at her experience.

While she did not want to get any families in trouble and did not want to see them removed from the pool, she wanted the front desk to accommodate her for the inconvenience of other guests using the amenities that she wanted to use.

She gave examples of free drinks or meals, since she hadn't planned on spending money while at the hotel.

You can watch the video here:

@jessicajeankava

I have been putting real effort into be so positive about everything but I am truly so disappointed by this situation. I spent weeks being excited about this (and maybe the kids did too but like AT LEAST GIVE ME THE HOT TUB SPACE)

Fellow TikTokers were appalled by @jessicajeankava's crying.

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

@jessicajeankava/TikTok

It's understandable that a person might expect to go somewhere to relax, and then struggle because the space is too loud or busy.

However, going to a kid-friendly space? The answer is in the question: there will be kids there.

Next time, maybe spend the money on an Airbnb that has a pool or jacuzzi instead.

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